COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market during Q1 of 2021| Expected to reach USD 19 Billion by 2025|Technavio
Apr 16, 2021, 08:30 ET
The Internet Protocol (IP) camera market is expected to grow by USD 19.03 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period.
The growth of video analytics is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the high cost of installation of IP cameras might challenge market growth.
Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market: Connectivity Landscape
Based on connectivity, the market witnessed maximum growth in the centralized IP camera arrangement segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the benefits of centralized IP cameras over decentralized ones, such as more storage capacity and a centralized storage system. The market growth in the centralized IP camera arrangement segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. Factors such as rising investments in smart city projects, the growth of the retail sector, increasing penetration of smart homes, growing disposable income of households, and increasing theft of property and motor vehicles will be crucial in driving the growth of the market in North America.
The US and Canada are the key markets for IP cameras in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America.
Companies Covered:
- Axis Communications AB
- CAMSTAR USA
- Canon Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Costar Technologies Inc.
- CP PLUS International
- Digital Data Communications
- D-Link Corp.
- Guangzhou Juan Intelligent Joint Stock Co. Ltd.
- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Connectivity
- Market segments
- Comparison by Connectivity
- Centralized IP camera arrangement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Decentralized IP camera arrangement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Connectivity
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
