COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market during Q1 of 2021| Expected to reach USD 19 Billion by 2025|Technavio

The growth of video analytics is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the high cost of installation of IP cameras might challenge market growth.

Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market: Connectivity Landscape

Based on connectivity, the market witnessed maximum growth in the centralized IP camera arrangement segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the benefits of centralized IP cameras over decentralized ones, such as more storage capacity and a centralized storage system. The market growth in the centralized IP camera arrangement segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. Factors such as rising investments in smart city projects, the growth of the retail sector, increasing penetration of smart homes, growing disposable income of households, and increasing theft of property and motor vehicles will be crucial in driving the growth of the market in North America.

The US and Canada are the key markets for IP cameras in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America.

Companies Covered:

Axis Communications AB

CAMSTAR USA

Canon Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Costar Technologies Inc.

CP PLUS International

Digital Data Communications

D-Link Corp.

Guangzhou Juan Intelligent Joint Stock Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Connectivity

Market segments

Comparison by Connectivity

Centralized IP camera arrangement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Decentralized IP camera arrangement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Connectivity

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

