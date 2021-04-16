COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market during Q1 of 2021| Expected to reach USD 853 Million by 2025|Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The laboratory glassware and plasticware market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period, owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Laboratory Glassware And Plasticware Market Participants:

Borosil Glass Works Ltd.

The company offers glassware such as beakers, test tubes, bottles, volumetric and round bottom flasks, pipettes, burettes, petri dishes, cylinders, and desiccators.

Corning Inc.

Through the PYREX Brand, the company offers special glassware made from type 1, class A low expansion borosilicate glass. The glassware is designed for use in both life science and chemical laboratories.

DWK Life Sciences GmbH

Through the WHEATON brand, the company offers precision glasswares and plasticware such as ampules and vacuoles, plastic bottles, desiccators, flasks, microtubes, pipettes, and racks.

Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Laboratory glassware and plasticware market is segmented as below:

Product

Glassware



Plasticware

End-user

Research Institutes



Clinical Diagnostic Centers



Academic Institutes

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The laboratory glassware and plasticware market is driven by the increasing adoption of disposable plasticware. In addition, the availability of barcode feature in labware is expected to trigger the laboratory glassware and plasticware market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

