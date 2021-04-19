COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Software Testing Services Market during Q1 of 2021| Expected to reach USD 34.49 Billion by 2025|Technavio

Request a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing adoption of mobile testing will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Software Testing Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Software Testing Services Market is segmented as below:

Product

Application Testing



Product Testing

End-user

BFSITelecom And Media



Manufacturing



Retail



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America

Software Testing Services Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the software testing services market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Software Testing Services Market size

Software Testing Services Market trends

Software Testing Services Market industry analysis

The availability of cloud-based software testing services is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the availability of open-source and free testing tools may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the software testing services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Software Testing Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist software testing services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the software testing services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the software testing services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of software testing services market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Application testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Product testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Telecom and media - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Atos SE

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

DXC Technology Co.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Infosys Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

