COVID-19 Impact and Analysis|Artificial Intelligence Market In The Industrial Sector| Technavio
Jul 05, 2021, 22:50 ET
NEW YORK, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector, operating under the industrials segment. The latest report on the artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector 2021-2025 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 13.26 billion, at a CAGR of almost 47% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector 2021-2025 market is expected to have neutral & inferior growth.
Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Intel Corp., Landing AI, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Siemens AG are among some of the major market participants.
An increase in the adoption of data-guided decision-making has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the need for technical knowledge amongst operators might hamper the market growth.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Artificial Intelligence Market in the Industrial Sector 2021-2025: Segmentation
Artificial Intelligence Market in the Industrial Sector is segmented as below:
Based on geographic segmentation, 36% of the market's growth originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the process industries end-user segment recorded the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominant position even during the forecast period. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the artificial intelligence market size in the industrial sector.
- End-user
- Process Industries
- Discrete Industries
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Artificial Intelligence Market in the Industrial Sector 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector report covers the following areas:
- Artificial Intelligence Market in the Industrial Sector Size
- Artificial Intelligence Market in the Industrial Sector Trends
- Artificial Intelligence Market in the Industrial Sector Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increase in the adoption of data-guided decision-making as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Artificial Intelligence Market in the Industrial Sector 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Process industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Intel Corp.
- Landing AI
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- Siemens AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
