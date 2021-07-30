COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis |Industrial Gases Market Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth of over USD 38 Billion
Jul 30, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge's procurement report on the Industrial Gases market identifies BASF SE, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Linde Plc, Air Liquide SA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Iwatani Corp., Sing Swee Bee Enterprise Pte Ltd., WKS Industrial Gas Pte Ltd., Wesfarmers Ltd., and SOL SpA among the top most important suppliers for commercial vehicle cabin market.
The report also explains key category management objectives that should form the base for Industrial Gase's sourcing strategy.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major market threats for Industrial Gases Market?
The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the Moderate bargaining power of suppliers.
- Who are the top players in the market?
BASF SE, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Linde Plc, Air Liquide SA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp, are some of the major market participants.
- What are the pricing models followed by buyers?
Volume-based pricing and spot-based pricing model are the widely adopted pricing models in Industrial Gases Market.
- What is the expected CAGR of the Industrial Gases Market?
The Industrial Gases market will grow at a CAGR of about 6.32% during 2020-2024.
SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
- The market's top pricing models
- What are the factors driving the price changes?
- Changing price forecasts
- How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
- Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?
