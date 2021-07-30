COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis |Industrial Gases Market Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth of over USD 38 Billion

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge's procurement report on the Industrial Gases market identifies BASF SE, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Linde Plc, Air Liquide SA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Iwatani Corp., Sing Swee Bee Enterprise Pte Ltd., WKS Industrial Gas Pte Ltd., Wesfarmers Ltd., and SOL SpA among the top most important suppliers for commercial vehicle cabin market.

The report also explains key category management objectives that should form the base for Industrial Gase's sourcing strategy.