COVID-19 Impact on Adult Vibrator Market in US 2021-2025 | Shift In Social Norms to Boost Growth | Technavio

Download a FREE Sample

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adorime, Ann Summers Ltd., California Exotic Novelties LLC, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Crave, FUN FACTORY GmbH, LELOi AB, Minna Life Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and WOW Tech US Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the shift in social norms and changing perception of investors will offer immense growth opportunities, possible growth saturation of the market in the US, presence of toxic materials in products, and stringent state government regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Adult Vibrator Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Adult Vibrator Market in the US is segmented as below:

Product

Insertion Vibrator



Dual-purpose Vibrator



External Vibrator

Distribution Channel

Online



Adult Stores



Retailers



Others

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70659

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:



Female Sex Toys Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Adult Stores Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Personal Luxury Goods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Adult Vibrator Market in US 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our adult vibrator market in the US report covers the following areas:

Adult Vibrator Market in US size

Adult Vibrator Market in US trends

Adult Vibrator Market in US industry analysis

This study identifies an increasing number of start-ups as one of the prime reasons driving the adult vibrator market in us growth during the next few years.

Adult Vibrator Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the adult vibrator market in the US, including some of the vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the adult vibrator market in the US is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Adult Vibrator Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the adult vibrator market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the adult vibrator market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the adult vibrator market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of adult vibrator market vendors in the US

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Insertion vibrator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Dual-purpose vibrator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

External vibrator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Adult stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retailers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adorime

Ann Summers Ltd.

California Exotic Novelties LLC

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Crave

FUN FACTORY GmbH

LELOi AB

Minna Life Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

WOW Tech US Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/adult-vibrator-market-in-us-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio