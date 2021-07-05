COVID-19 Impact on Adult Vibrator Market in US 2021-2025 | Shift In Social Norms to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the adult vibrator market in the US and it is poised to grow by $ 950.63 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the adult vibrator market in the US 2021-2025 market is expected to have positive & superior growth. Technavio can aid you in understanding the impact of the pandemic on supply chain operations, the effect of the changes in government regulations on the market, and new product launching strategies of the key market participants.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adorime, Ann Summers Ltd., California Exotic Novelties LLC, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Crave, FUN FACTORY GmbH, LELOi AB, Minna Life Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and WOW Tech US Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the shift in social norms and changing perception of investors will offer immense growth opportunities, possible growth saturation of the market in the US, presence of toxic materials in products, and stringent state government regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Adult Vibrator Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation
Adult Vibrator Market in the US is segmented as below:
- Product
- Insertion Vibrator
- Dual-purpose Vibrator
- External Vibrator
- Distribution Channel
- Online
- Adult Stores
- Retailers
- Others
Adult Vibrator Market in US 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our adult vibrator market in the US report covers the following areas:
- Adult Vibrator Market in US size
- Adult Vibrator Market in US trends
- Adult Vibrator Market in US industry analysis
This study identifies an increasing number of start-ups as one of the prime reasons driving the adult vibrator market in us growth during the next few years.
Adult Vibrator Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the adult vibrator market in the US, including some of the vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the adult vibrator market in the US is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Adult Vibrator Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the adult vibrator market growth in the US during the next five years
- Estimation of the adult vibrator market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the adult vibrator market in the US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of adult vibrator market vendors in the US
