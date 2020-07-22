COVID-19 Impact on Social and Emotional Learning Market by Component, Type, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Higher adoption of SEL tools in Q4 of 2020 and Q1 of 2021

In an optimistic scenario, the analyst expects the COVID-19 impact on the global social and emotional learning (SEL) market size is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to USD 3.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.6% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of the COVID-19 impact on the global social and emotional learning (SEL) market includes higher adoption of social and emotional learning tools in Q4 of 2020 and Q1 of 2021, and the promotion of SEL by government organizations and improvement in the school environment, citizenships, and relationships amidst the crisis.

Service Segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The outbreak of COVID–19 has slowed down business operations at various levels.In the pre-COVID-19 scenario, services such as consulting,integration and deployment, and training and support hold more than 30% of the overall market share.

In consulting services, feasibility assessment, analysis, and advisory of appropriate SEL software are included.The demand for SEL services is surging during the pandemic, due to the rising demand for customization.



The requirement of innovative web-based SEL solutions, which are effectively coupled with AI, security, and network connectivity, is increasing from different end-users.The adoption of cloud-based SEL solutions is expected to rise in the coming years, as schools and districts of various countries are majorly focused on easy connectivity, maintenance, and accessibility from anywhere.

To cater to the need to manage cloud-based SEL solutions, vendors need to enhance the management capabilities of their SEL services.

Application segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

SEL plays an integral part in education across developed and developing countries.They act as a useful resource for educators to develop non-cognitive skills in children.



Educators have experienced several benefits with the implementation of SEL into academia.The application-based SEL platform helps students live in rural areas or schools that do not have strong internet connectivity. Schools from emerging countries prefer SEL applications, as it is easy to use and runs without any interruptions. In case of an upgrade, SEL providers deliver a timely software upgrade to schools. Owing to COVID-19, schools are no more accessible to students and teachers; hence, the demand for the SEL application has declined. The entire world is preparing for such incidents in the future; hence, institutions are planning to adopt cloud-based solutions. However, the SEL application is installed at school premises or on servers accessible via Virtual Private Network (VPN) tools.

North America to record the highest market share inSEL market in 2019

North America has witnessed significant adoption of SEL technologies in the past few years.The SEL framework is gaining momentum in this region with the determination of teaching social and emotional skills to the children at an early age.

With the implementation of the SEL platform, educators have witnessed significant growth in students' personal and professional life.Students could gain important skills with the help of SEL programs.

The crisis around COVID-19 has left an indelible footprint on the hearts and minds of children and adults.The American Federation of Teachers (AFT), with its 1.7 million members, is providing effective online educational resources to America's teachers and students. To meet children's social and emotional needs during this challenging time, AFT has compiled helpful resources for educators and parents.In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the SEL market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-level – 45%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: North America – 40%,Europe– 30%, APAC– 20%,and RoW– 10%

Key market players profiled in this report include Committee for Children (US), EVERFI (US), Everyday Speech (US), Peekapak (Canada), Nearpod (US), Evolutions Labs (US), Rethink ED (US), Hoonuit (US), and Illuminate Education(US).These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships and new service launches, to expand their presence in the SEL market and broaden their customer base.

Research coverage

The market study covers the SEL market across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by component (solutions (SEL platform and SEL assessment tool)], and services), type (web and application), end user (pre-k, elementary schools, and middle and high schools), and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall SEL market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

