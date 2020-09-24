COVID-19 Increases Consumer Spending on Natural Health Products as 47% take more preventative health measures

VANCOUVER, B.C., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Nature - the leading better-for-you product discovery and consumer insights platform - today released its latest report on how natural product consumers are shifting their purchasing behavior as they continue to navigate the uncertainty of COVID-19. The report - which engaged 3,200 online consumers across the US and Canada - found that despite earnings impact, consumers are still taking a more proactive approach to health management compared to this time last year and purchasing products that boost overall health and immunity.

As Americans and Canadians look to support their personal health, the most significant step change in focus since last year is choosing brands that help with healthy eating, reducing stress, improving sleep, emotional health and improving immunity. Improving immunity was the fastest growing concern - up 25% year of year.

The report also points out how Canadians and American shoppers differ in their needs and what they expect from CPG brands. One insight from the report shows that Americans want to understand more additional safety measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from manufacturers. While this concern is a top 5 concern for Canadians, Canadians' top need is transparency in labelling and ingredient sourcing as Canadians look to purchase and support local where possible.

Despite assumptions, consumers are continuing to buy new products not part of their routine or regular shopping list across mass retailers and natural health retailers. From this report, 73% of Americans and 70% of Canadians purchased a new product in the food, beverage, personal care or household category in the last month. The reasons to try something new are simple - because consumers still want novelty of trial and they want new products that will help support new health goals.

"Every year, consumers make 200 choices about what to purchase for their body or home. This report shows us that these choices are still being made but the focus is clearly shifted to address the health concerns created by the pandemic," shares VP of Insights, Jessica Malach. "To continue to stand out, CPG brands must meet the shift consumers are now looking for. Real-time data and immediate feedback is more valuable than ever as we navigate this new normal."

The report is part of Social Nature's complementary research to help CPG brands and business leaders keep a pulse on consumer needs with the shifting COVID-19 landscape. To learn more and access the entire report for free, join Social Nature for their webinar here.

