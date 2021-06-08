COVID-19 Is a Weapon to Fundamentally Transform America, according to the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons

TUCSON, Ariz., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Besides causing much illness and death, the SARS-CoV-2 virus with its COVID-19 disease has been a major ally of those seeking to impose a radical collectivist ideology and to expand their control of our lives at any cost, writes Marilyn Singleton, M.D., J.D., in the summer issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons. Dr. Singleton, an anesthesiologist, is a past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS).

"What many Americans were led to believe was well-intentioned concern for our safety and health has turned into a morass of ever-changing rules designed not for our health, but to accustom us to government control of our lives," she writes.

The pandemic is the acute crisis superimposed on decades of ideological subversion and chronic societal unrest. Racism is the chronic, festering sore that saps our society's immune system, she explains, "the hot-button issue of choice to place all societal fronts—interpersonal relationships, education, and medicine—in a constant state of turmoil."

COVID-19 has disproportionately affected the American black population. The reason is likely multifactorial, but rational analysis is impossible because critical race theory has replaced critical thinking, Dr. Singleton writes. There is a mathematical model purporting to show that wealth redistribution and reparations to descendants of slaves would have decreased COVID-19 deaths—rather than attention to risk factors such as obesity, hypertension, and vitamin D deficiency.

Among the societal problems, Dr. Singleton lists:

Demoralization through academic and media manipulation, when facts no longer matter;

Destabilization especially of the country's economy, forcing government to become more intrusive in our lives through doling out financial benefits; and

Crises that allow the government to circumvent the Constitution and alter the checks and balances of government.

Psychological tools to aid the transformation include isolation, enforcing compliance with trivial demands, and degradation through the "cancel culture," she writes.

Authoritarianism, suppression of dissent, and the tyranny of experts are becoming the new normal.

Dr. Singleton concludes with a warning from Frederick Douglass: "Power concedes nothing without a demand…. Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have the exact measure of the injustice and wrong which will be imposed on them."

The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

