COVID-19: Mayors Meet with Biden-Harris Transition's Pandemic Advisory Board Co-Chair Dr. Vivek Murthy

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This afternoon, the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) hosted a virtual meeting with Dr. Vivek Murthy and mayors across the country to discuss federal and local solutions to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Murthy, a former U.S. Surgeon General, is a co-chair of the Biden-Harris Transition's COVID-19 Advisory Board. Just last week, USCM leadership met with President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and affirmed that overcoming the health and economic challenges from the pandemic is their top priority. Following today's meeting with Dr. Murthy, USCM President and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer released the following statement:

"We are grateful that this Transition has made working with mayors a priority and that the Biden-Harris team appreciates the severity of this crisis in American cities. Dr. Murthy made clear that collaboration between Washington and City Halls will be critical as we confront a challenging phase of this pandemic. It is a health and economic crisis that must be addressed at every level of government, and we are all committed to a strong federal-local partnership with the incoming administration. We will not be able to have a real American breakthrough until this virus is under control, and Mayors are eager to get to work with President-elect Biden and his team."

About The United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor.

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors

