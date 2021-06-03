COVID-19 Messaging Campaign Honors the Resilience of Pacific Northwest Indigenous Communities

American Indian and Alaska Native communities are familiar with the far-reaching impacts of pandemics; COVID-19 serves as a sad reminder of the ancestors lost to diseases of the past. In order to address the disparate impact of COVID-19 on tribal communities, it is imperative that we prevent, prepare, and respond in ways that meet the unique needs of urban and rural AI/AN communities.

Tribally directed community messaging strategies offers ideas for adapting within one's culture, while protecting their family and their community during the pandemic. While many forms of information have been offered in the digital media and telehealth space, few reflect the nuances of AI/AN culture or portray AI/AN subjects.

Together, in partnership with A Twilight Dawn Productions, Buffalo Nickel Creative and local Tribal communities, NPAIHB and NNACoE are producing COVID-19 PSAs on highest priority topics. You can find additional PSAs created under the partnership here:

Mask Up: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1wXWS80ifz4

Protecting ourselves and our communities through vaccination: https://youtu.be/XevITkHIzXQ

Protecting our children through vaccination: https://youtu.be/uSG_h7UGVxs

Staying connected while being physically distant: https://youtu.be/TunV6AUFs-g

Exercising safely: https://youtu.be/Dr8EJUZ_c1M

You can watch the full 60-second version here:

RESILIENCE

The Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board (NPAIHB or the Board) is a non-profit tribal advisory organization serving the forty-three federally recognized tribes of Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.

www.npaihb.org

SOURCE Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board

Related Links

https://www.npaihb.org

