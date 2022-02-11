COVID-19 Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs) Medical Devices Pipeline Market Report 2021: Analysis by Stage of Development, Territory, Regulatory Path, Estimated Approval Date, Clinical Trials

Feb 11, 2022, 15:45 ET
The report provides comprehensive information about the COVID 19 Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs) pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
NAAT involves amplification of specific nucleic acid sequences of SARS-CoV-2 virus by targeting specific nucleic acid sequences. NAAT exhibits better sensitivity in comparison to antigen identification methods. Multiple targets are used in PCR to detect the different types of SARS-Cov-2.
Note: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data in relation to the equipment type.
Scope
- Extensive coverage of the COVID 19 Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs) under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of COVID 19 Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs) and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment / industry
Key Topics Covered:
1 Tables & Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 COVID 19 Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs) Overview
3 Products under Development
3.1 COVID 19 Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs) - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 COVID 19 Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs) - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.3 COVID 19 Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs) - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.4 COVID 19 Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs) - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.5 COVID 19 Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs) - Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 COVID 19 Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs) - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 COVID 19 Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs) Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 COVID 19 Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs) - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 COVID 19 Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs) Companies and Product Overview
6 COVID 19 Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs)- Recent Developments
6.1 Nov 15, 2021: Applied DNA subsidiary LineaRx receives repeat orders for LinearDNA, adds federally funded cancer research laboratory as CRO customer
6.2 Nov 09, 2021: Research publication demonstrates utility of Applied DNA's LinearDNA in non-viral CAR T manufacturing systems
6.3 May 19, 2021: FDA grants EUA to Roche's Covid-19 test for asymptomatic people
7 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- 1drop Inc
- 3D Medicines Inc
- 4basebio AG
- 8 Billion Inc
- Aanika Biosciences Inc
- Access Medical Labs
- Acumen Research Laboratories Pte Ltd.
- Advanced MedTech Holdings Pte Ltd
- Aegea Biotechnologies Inc
- Agappe Diagnostics Ltd
- Agena Bioscience Inc
- Aldatu Biosciences Inc
- Altona Diagnostic GmbH
- American Biosources Inc
- Applied Biological Materials Inc
- Applied DNA Sciences Inc
- Ares Genetics GmbH
- Assurance Scientific Laboratories
- Aura Biotechnologies Pvt Ltd
- Avalon GloboCare Corp
- Baebies Inc
- Beijing Beier Bioengineering Co Ltd
- Beijing Ditan Hospital
- Biocore Co Ltd
- Bioeksen R&D Technologies Ltd
- bioMerieux SA
- Bioneer Corp
- BIOTECON Diagnostics GmbH
- Biyani Biosolutions Pvt Ltd
- BTS Consultores SAC
- Caspr Biotech
- Certest Biotec SL
- Changzhou Biowin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Co-Diagnostics Inc
- Columbia University Fertility Center
- Cosmax Co Ltd
- CrossLife Technologies Inc
- CTK Biotech Inc
- Daan Gene Co Ltd
- DiaCarta Inc
- DiaSorin Molecular LLC
- DNA Xperts Pvt Ltd
- Enzo Biochem Inc
- Enzo Clinical Labs Inc
- Escher Biomedical Diagnostics LLC
- Esenso Biotech Inc
- Eurobio Scientific SA
- Eurofins NTD LLC
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- FemtoDx Inc
- Fluidigm Corp
- Fulgent Genetics Inc
- Gencurix Co., Ltd.
- GeneCast Biotechnology Co Ltd
- GeneMatrix Inc
- GeneMe Sp Zoo
- GeneOne Diagnostics Corp
- General Biologicals Corp
- Genetic Signatures Ltd
- GenMark Diagnostics Inc
- GenomicTree Co Ltd
- Genomix Biotech Inc
- Genscript Biotech Corp
- gerbion GmbH & Co KG
- Global WholeHealth Partners Corp
- Guangdong Huayin Medicine Science Co Ltd
- Guangzhou Deaou Biotechnology Co Ltd
- Guangzhou Weiyuan Gene Technology Co Ltd
- Hangzhou Bigfish Bio-tech Co Ltd
- Hangzhou Dan Wei Biotechnology Co Ltd
- Healgen Scientific LLC
- Higene
- iCubate Inc
- Illucidx Inc
- Indian Institute of Science
- Indian Institute of Technology Chennai
- Inflammatix Inc
- InGenuity Diagnostics Inc
- iNtRON Biotechnology Inc
- I-One Bio Co Ltd
- Jn Medsys Pte Ltd
- Joonghun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Julix (Hong Kong) Co Ltd
- LabGenomics Co Ltd
- Landcent Europe BV
- Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
- Long Island Biotech Inc
- Luminultra Technologies Ltd
- Maccura Biotech Co Ltd
- Macrogen Inc
- MagGenome Technologies Pvt Ltd
- MAVIDx Inc
- McMaster University
- MedStar Medical Co Ltd
- MGI Tech Co Ltd
- MiCo BioMed Co Ltd
- MiRXES Pte Ltd
- Molecular Epidemiology Inc
- MultiplexDX Sro
- Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd
- NDFOS Co Ltd
- NeuMoDx Molecular Inc
- Ningbo Health Gene Technologies Co Ltd
- Norgen Biotek Corp
- Novacyt SA
- Nucleome Therapeutics Ltd
- Nusantics
- Ohio State University
- Optolane Technologies Inc
- OSANG Healthcare Co Ltd
- Oxford Biodynamics Plc
- PathogenDx, Inc.
- PaxGenBio Co Ltd
- Pepex Biomedical, Inc.
- PerkinElmer Inc
- PharmaCyte Biotech Inc
- PrimerDesign Ltd
- Qiagen NV
- QuantuMDx Group Ltd
- RayBiotech Inc
- Reagent Genie Ireland Ltd
- Reliance Life Sciences Pvt Ltd
- RTA Laboratories
- RTA Laboratories Biological Products Pharmaceutical and Machinery Industry
- Sacace Biotechnologies Srl
- SD Biosensor Inc
- Seegene Inc
- Selfdiagnostics OU
- Sentebiolab Biotechnology
- Shandong Shtars Biological Industry Co Ltd
- Shanghai Fosun Long March Medical Science Co Ltd
- Shenzhen Second People's Hospital
- Simon Fraser University
- Sinsoma GmbH
- Summit Biolabs Inc
- TBG Diagnostics Ltd
- TCM Biosciences Inc
- TCM Ltd
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc
- Todos Medical
- Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd
- University College London
- University of East Anglia
- University of Hong Kong
- University of Rhode Island
- University of Vermont
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Vazyme Biotech Co Ltd
- Veredus Laboratories Pte Ltd
- VIC Foundry Inc
- Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
- Vivera Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Wareton And Company Technology Co Ltd
- West Virginia University School of Medicine
- Wuhan EasyDiagnosis Biomedicine Co Ltd
- Yaathum Biotech Pvt Ltd
- YD Diagnostics Corporation
- Zymo Research Corp
