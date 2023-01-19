COVID-19 Pandemic Emphasized the Importance of In Vitro Diagnostics, More than $127 Billion Worth Market Opportunity in the IVD Market - Arizton

With More than USD 3 trillion Investment Opportunities Across Healthcare Services in North America Alone, the In-Vitro Diagnostics Market is Witnessing Huge Growth in North America.

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the in-vitro diagnostics market will grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022-2028. In recent years, IVD diagnostics has been one of the biggest industries that observed several product launches. The increasing demand for new diagnostics tests forced the development of new solutions. Currently, the IVD players are operating in a world that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells best-in-class solutions. COVID-19 is one of the best periods where several companies have come forward to develop rapid test kits to detect coronavirus. The leading market players are competing with rapidly emerging players in the market. Vendors in the market are increasing their share through inorganic growth. There is a constant product launch, helping the vendors acquire new customers in the market.

In-Vitro Diagnostics Market

In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of 40% of the global IVD market. The patient population with high healthcare expenditure is the major factor driving the in-vitro diagnostics market across North America. In addition, awareness about disease diagnosis, such as point-of-care, early detection, and preventive health check-ups, are some factors that positively impact the region's market growth. More than 60% to 80% of the regional population have any chronic condition, which led to demand for diagnostics services. The expenditure for healthcare services in the region is more than $3 trillion, indicating the potential growth of in-vitro diagnostics in the region. Moreover, the presence of market players and their market penetration in the region fuel access to IVD services.

The POC diagnostics market is growing faster than the traditional IVD industry. Over the few years, there has been a constant increase in the number of approved POC devices. In Canada's healthcare services, one of the emerging factors is point-of-care which is expected to drive the market in the future. The Canadian Standard Association has developed requirements that apply to POC (CAN.CSA-Z22870-07). The demand for POC for infectious diseases is increasing and becoming an important part of healthcare systems. In cancer and infectious disease diagnosis, point-of-care IVD solutions are commonly used.

Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 127.56 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 105 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 3.3 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Segmentation Analysis Product & Services, Technology, Application, End-Users, and Geography Largest Regional Market North America Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Leading Countries The US, Canada, Germany, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, the UK, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa Key Vendors Abbott, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Atomo Diagnostics, Accelerate Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies, altona Diagnostics, Amoy Diagnostics, ARKRAY, AccuBioTech, Agappe Diagnostics, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Balio diagnostics, B&E BIO-TECHNOLOGY, BIOMÉRIEUX, bioLytical Laboratories, Biosynex, Biocartis, Biocept, Biohit Oyj, Biomerica, Biosystems, Bioway Biological Technology, Boule Diagnostics, Cupid Limited, CareDx, Chembio Diagnostics, CLINDIAG SYSTEMS, CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS, Convergent Technologies, CPC Diagnostics, CPM Scientifica, CellaVision, DIALAB, Dexcom, DiaSorin, Diagon, Diatron, DIRUI, Drucker Diagnostics, EDAN Instruments, EKF Diagnostics Holdings, ELITechGroup, Erba Diagnostics, Genetron Holdings, Genrui Biotech, Hologic, High Technology, HORIBA, Linear Chemicals, Illumina, INTEC, J. Mitra & Co., Kilpest India Limited, Maccura Biotechnology, Medsource Ozone Biomedicals, Meril Life Sciences, MP Biomedicals, Nanjing Synthgene Medical Technology, NIHON KOHDEN, Norma Instruments, NOWDiagnostics, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, OPKO Health, OraSure Technologies, Perkin Elmer, Prestige Diagnostics, QIAGEN, Quidel, Sysmex, Salofa Oy, SEASUN BIOMATERIALS, Sekisui Diagnostics, SFRI, Shenzhen Dymind Biotechnology, Shenzhen iCubio Biomedical Technology, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, SHENZHEN PROKAN ELECTRONICS, Shenzhen Landwind Medical, Sinocare, SPINREACT, SureScreen Diagnostics, The Binding Site Group, Trinity Biotech, Trivitron Healthcare, Xiamen Biotime Biotechnology, and Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

Reagent & Consumables Market to Boom the Adoption Rate of In-Vitro Diagnostics Market

Faster adoption of concentrated reagents has enhanced vendors' competitiveness by improving customer satisfaction and reducing CO2 emissions and waste by decreasing the number of reagent shipments.

The global in-vitro diagnostics market by reagents & consumables has been growing rapidly in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly boosted demand for reagents used in IVD procedures to run the COVID-19 sample for diagnosis. With the increasing demand for disease diagnosis and the rising number of clinical and research laboratories, the demand for IVD reagents is significantly increasing.

Innovation in consumables, especially reagents, is low compared to analyzers. Some companies do come up with new types of reagents for unique products. For instance, Sysmex, a Japanese company, developed a concentrated reagent for hematology analyzers. These concentrated reagents are gaining traction in the market, especially in developed countries. This is helping the company to gain market share.

COVID-19 Pandemic Positively Impacting the Market Growth

In the global IVD market, manufacturers played a vital role in enabling countries to broaden their COVID-19 testing capacity- certainly, molecular testing instruments usually dedicated to tuberculosis and HIV programs constitute major opportunities to be repurposed for COVID-19 response.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of IVD solutions. According to "under Emergency Use Authorization" in the US and "under the in-vitro Diagnostics Directive" (IVDD) in Europe, the preference for self-testing solutions increased significantly, thus driving the market growth through rapid COVID-19 test kits. Several COVID-19 self-test kits were developed to drive the companies' revenue growth.

Key Company Profiles

Abbott

Danaher

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Atomo Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics

Agilent Technologies

altona Diagnostics

Amoy Diagnostics

ARKRAY

AccuBioTech

Agappe Diagnostics

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Balio diagnostics

B&E BIO-TECHNOLOGY

BIOMÉRIEUX

bioLytical Laboratories

Biosynex

Biocartis

Biocept

Biohit Oyj

Biomerica

Biosystems

Bioway Biological Technology

Boule Diagnostics

Cupid Limited

CareDx

Chembio Diagnostics

CLINDIAG SYSTEMS

CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS

Convergent Technologies

CPC Diagnostics

CPM Scientifica

CellaVision

DIALAB

Dexcom

DiaSorin

Diagon

Diatron

DIRUI

Drucker Diagnostics

EDAN Instruments

EKF Diagnostics Holdings

ELITechGroup

Erba Diagnostics

Genetron Holdings

Genrui Biotech

Hologic

High Technology

HORIBA

Linear Chemicals

Illumina

INTEC

J. Mitra & Co.

Kilpest India Limited

Maccura Biotechnology

Medsource Ozone Biomedicals

Meril Life Sciences

MP Biomedicals

Nanjing Synthgene Medical Technology

NIHON KOHDEN

Norma Instruments

NOWDiagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

OPKO Health

OraSure Technologies

Perkin Elmer

Prestige Diagnostics

QIAGEN

Quidel

Sysmex

Salofa Oy

SEASUN BIOMATERIALS

Sekisui Diagnostics

SFRI

Shenzhen Dymind Biotechnology

Shenzhen iCubio Biomedical Technology

iCubio Biomedical Technology Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

SHENZHEN PROKAN ELECTRONICS

PROKAN ELECTRONICS Shenzhen Landwind Medical

Sinocare

SPINREACT

SureScreen Diagnostics

The Binding Site Group

Trinity Biotech

Trivitron Healthcare

Xiamen Biotime Biotechnology

Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

Market Segmentation

Product & Services

Reagents and Consumables

Instruments/ Analyzers & Software

Services

Technology

Immuno and Clinical Chemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Hematology

Microbiology and Cytology

Others Technology

Application

Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

Cardiology

Oncology

Autoimmune Diseases

Nephrology

Drug Testing

Others

End-Users

Standard Reference Labs

Hospital-Affiliated Labs

Individuals

Clinics

Others

Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



UK

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia



Malaysia



Singapore

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

