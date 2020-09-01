COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market - 2020-2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 Mitigation Products (PPE, Serologic Test, Contact Tracing, COVID-19 Drugs, COVID-19 Vaccine, Polymerase Chain Reaction, PCR Test Kits, Blockchain Technologies, Surge Hospitals, Self-collection Swabs, AI, Personal Protection Gear, Teleradiology, Eye Protection, Ultrasound, Dialysis, CT, X-Ray, Blockchain Technologies, Medical Glass, Telemedicine, Face Shields, Gowns, Homecare, Gloves, E-Health, Robotic PCR, Antigen Test, Monoclonal Antibody, Face Masks, Therapeutic Drugs, ICU, PACS, PPE Sterilization and More) Market Research, to 2024







On the backdrop of the global pandemic, a need for essential pandemic mitigation products and services emerged a new market, the COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market.

To adhere to our high standards of research, as nobody can forecast the future of the pandemic, we include in the report two scenarios:

Optimistic scenario – assumes (among other things) that mass vaccination will commence by July 2021 Conservative scenario – assumes (among other things) that no mass vaccination will be available until July 2024

According to the report scenarios, the cumulative 2020-2024 market* size is expected to be $1.6 Trillion (scenario A, the optimistic one) and $2.2 Trillion (scenario B, conservative).

Why trust this report?

The team which created this report was led by ex-executives of the medical industry and bio-security experts

The team has published since 2006, 36 Pandemic related market reports

Team members managed since 1974 medical industry companies, sales & marketing, and R&D departments

As the COVID-19 pandemic knowledge changes all the time, we update the report once a month

Bottom Line: While other COVID-19 market reports are written (at best) by MBAs, this report is published by seasoned professionals for industry executives.

As we write this report, billions, the largest part of the globe's populace, are restricted to their homes or subject to social distancing, in an effort to contain one of the most terrible plagues of modern times. Trade and industry activity has dropped, millions are out of work, and whole industries have ground to a halt.

Quite understandably, a couple of issues are on your mind:

How can my company help out in the global endeavor to mitigate the pandemic?

Do this crisis open new business opportunities to my organization?

How will I know which opportunities are best to my company?



The intention of this report is to give you the answers to these questions!

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed acute deficiencies of many essential products and services, from PPE & ventilators to surge ICUs and homecare equipment, from PCR reagents to digital contact tracing systems. Never before has world leading healthcare communities been faced with the likelihood of having to ration or function without critical medical supplies and services on this magnitude.

The COVID-19 Mitigation Products Market Research presents a thorough market analysis of 54 products & services, 6 end user, 4 revenue source, 5 regional and 13 national markets. Furthermore, the report provides updated extensive data of 37 key vendors.

This 1035-page 5-volume market report is the first and most comprehensive review of the global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services market available today. The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market. The report includes the industry value chain, SWOT analysis, market drives & inhibitors, business opportunities, barriers to entry, supplier power, buyer power and barriers to substitution.

The 2024 COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market (Scenario A), by Region

Questions answered in this report include:

A. Questions answered in this report include:

What is the COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services market size and what are the forecast trends during 2020-2024?

What are the most attractive business opportunities?

What drives the customers to purchase solutions and services?

What are the COVID-19 Mitigation technology & services trends?

What is the 212 sub-markets size over the 2020-2024 period?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

B. The COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market size data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives.

With a highly fragmented market we address the "money trail" – each dollar spent in the global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation market is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:

By 54 Products and Services:

Vaccines Therapeutic Drugs Other COVID-19 Pharma Industry Products PCR Instrumentation & Software Robotic PCR Systems & Software PCR Reagents & Consumables Nose & Mouth Swabs Self-collection PCR Test Kits Serologic Test Kits Standoff Thermometry X-Ray Procedures CT Procedures Ultrasound Procedures FDG-PET/CT Procedures & Wastewater Testing PACS & Teleradiology Medical PPE Gowns Medical Gloves Medical Face Masks Medical Face Shields Medical Eye Protection PPE Sterilization: Systems & Consumables Hand & Surface Sanitizers Decontamination Other Personal Protection Gear AI, Big Data & Deep Learning Homecare IT Geo-Surveillance Systems & Services E-Health Blockchain Technologies Other ICT Noninvasive Ventilators Invasive Mechanical Ventilators Next Generation Ventilators COVID-19 Homecare (HW, SW, Services) Portable Ventilators Surge Capacity Hospitals & ICUs Kidney Dialysis Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Procedures Other Intensive Care Modalities PPE Gowns Manufacturing Plants Gloves Manufacturing Plants Face Masks Manufacturing Plants Face Shields Manufacturing Plants Sorologic Test Kits Manufacturing Plants Melt-Blown PPE Fabric Manufacturing Plants Spun-Bond PPE Fabric Manufacturing Plants Self-collection PCR Test Kits Manufacturing Plants Ventilators Manufacturing Plants PCR Reagents Manufacturing Plants PCR Systems Manufacturing Plants Nose & Mouth Swabs Manufacturing Plants Medical Glass & Other Manufacturing Plants R&D Equipment & Consumables Medical Glass and Other Products & Services

By 6 End User Markets:

Hospitals and Surge Hospitals Clinical Labs Clinics Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Homecare & Nursing Homes Research Bodies

By 13 National Markets:

U.S.A Canada UK Germany France Italy Rest of Europe India China South Korea Japan Rest of Asia Pacific RoW

By 5 Regional Markets:

North America Latin America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

By 4 Revenue Source Markets:

Product Sales Training Services Planning & Consulting Maintenance & Upgrades



C. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors are provided, including:

Market drivers & inhibitors Business opportunities SWOT analysis Competitive analysis for each of the 54 products and services that covers: Barriers to Entry Supplier Power Buyer Power Barriers to Substitution. Business environment The 2020-2024 market segmented into 212 submarkets

D. The report provides an updated extensive data of the leading 37 companies (including companies' profile, recent annual revenues, COVID-19 mitigation activities & products and contact information).

E. The report includes over 2300 links to the COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation community information sources

F. The report mentions > 450 Vendors including the following:

3M Company, 3Scan, Abbott , AbCellera, Advenio Technosys, Agfa Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, AiCure, Aindra, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Amara Health Analytics , Amazon , analyticsMD, Apixio, Apple, Arterys Inc, Atlas Wearables, Atomwise, Avalon Nutrition VITL, Babylon Health, Bay Labs, Behold.ai, benevolent.ai, BIOBEATS, BlueDot, Bollé Safety, Bullard, Buoy Health, Care Angel Wearables QorQL, Careskore, Clinithink, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, CloudMedx, CureMetrix Mental health Ginger.io, Cyrcadia, Deep 6 AI, Deep Genomics, Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Plus Group, Desktop Genetics Virtual mate Ada Health, DreaMed Diabetes, Dupont, EaglEyeMed, Eli Lilly, Encon Safety Products, Enlitic, EnsoData, Entopsis, Envisagenics Research iCarbonX, ERB Industries Inc., Ergodyne, Essilor of America, Flashback Technologies, Flow Health, Ford, Freenome, Frequency Therapeutics Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Gateway Safety Inc., GE Healthcare, General Electric, General Motors, General Vision, Gentex Corporation, Gibco, Gilead Sciences, Globavir Biosciences, Google, Healint, Health Fidelity, HealthNextGen, HexArmor, Hindsait, Honeywell Safety Products, IBM, Imagen Technologies, Imagia Cybernetics, Infermedica, Infervision, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inside DNA, InSilico Medicine, Intel Corporation, Intendu, Invitrogen, Ion Torrent, Ironwear, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), Jvion, Kapa Biosystems, Keen Eye Technologies, Kimberly-Clark Professional, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lexmark International Inc., LifeGraph, Lucina Health, Lumiata, Lunit, Lytics, Magnea, Maxim Biotech, Maxwell MRI, McKesson Corporation, MCR Safety, Medal, Medalogix, Medasense, MedAware, Medtronic, MedWhat, MedyMatch , Merck, Metabiota, Micron Technology, Microsoft Corporation, Mindshare Medical, Moderna, Morpheo, Niramai Health Analytix, Novarad Corporation, NuMedii, Numerate, Nuritas Pharma Turbine, Nvidia Corporation, Oncora Medical, Ovuline, PeerWell, Pfizer, Philips, Philips Healthcare, PhysIQ., Precision Health Intelligence, Predible Health, Profility, Proscia, pulseData, Pyramex Safety, Qualaris Healthcare Solutions, Qualcomm Incorporated, Qualcomm Incorporated, Qure. Ai, Radians Inc., Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Roam Analytics , Roche, RxPREDICT, Safety Optical Service, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Sanofi, Saykara, Sellstrom Manufacturing Company (SureWerx), Sense.ly, Sensory Inc., Siemens, Sigma-Aldrich Corp., Skymind Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Toshiba, Vir Biotechnology Inc., VisionAid Inc., WuXi Biologics, Xilinx Inc..

G. COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services Market report includes 24 appendices:

Appendix 1: Differences & Similarities Between Common Flu and Coronavirus Appendix 2: Coronavirus Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Healthcare Personnel Appendix 3: CDC Strategies for Optimizing the Supply of Eye Protection Appendix 4: CDC Strategies for Optimizing the Supply of Isolation Gowns Appendix 5: CDC Strategy for Optimizing the Supply of Facemasks Appendix 6: CDC Strategies for Optimizing the Supply of N95 Respirators Appendix 7: CDC Adult Vaccine Price List Appendix 8: The CDC COVID-19 Bio-Safety Guidelines Appendix 9: The 2020 Global Desperation to Protect Medical Workers Appendix 10: Disinfection Procedures for COVID-19 Appendix 11: Breakdown of the COVID-19 USA Medical Services Stimulus April 2020 Appendix 12: European Preparedness Against Emerging Epidemics Appendix 13: Development and Regulation by the CDC and FDA Diagnostic Testing for COVID-19 Appendix 14: The U.S. Defense Production Act: Example FEMA COVID-19 Supply Chain Stabilization Appendix 15: The Global Research Collaboration for Infectious Disease Preparedness (GLOPID-R) Appendix 16: Comparing Clinical COVID-19 Data by Nation Appendix 17: Home Healthcare IT Appendix 18: The Difference between PCR and Antibody Tests Appendix 19: COVID-19 Pandemic Global Economic Effects- 2020-2021 Appendix 20: COVID-19 Tests Appendix 21: Rapid Communication on the Role of the GeneXpert® Platform for Rapid Molecular Testing for SARS-CoV-2 in the WHO European Region Appendix 22: Abbreviations Appendix 23: Glossary Appendix 24: Bibliography

COVID-19 pandemic mitigation market research team

The team which composed this report brings 43 years of hands on record in the development and commercialization of healthcare products including: antibody antigen identification, E-health, decontamination and biosecurity, PACS, teleradiology, PPE, computerized tomography, ultrasound, electron microscopy, medical devices and more. Our team members bring long term relations with the U.S. FDA and CDC as well as the EU CE and other national medical regulatory agencies.

As early as January 20, 2020 we recruited all our analysts to research the COVID-19 pandemic mitigation related products and services industries. We interviewed hundreds of experts, participated in more than 95 conferences and webinars, reviewed more than 1,500 publications and interviewed executives of more than 65 pandemic related companies. The team published six months later a set of 32 Coronavirus mitigation market reports.





