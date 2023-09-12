COVID-19 Pandemic Spurs Demand for Personal Care Wipes: Market Expands at 6.3% CAGR, Led by Baby Wipes Segment

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Care Wipes Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Baby Wipes, Facial & Cosmetic Wipes, Hand & Body Wipes), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personal care wipes market is expected to reach USD 19.33 billion by 2030, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Market Drivers:

  • Increasing Awareness and Hygiene Concerns: Growing consumer awareness about hygiene is a significant factor driving market growth.
  • Demand for Organic and Environmentally Friendly Products: Increasing consumer demand for organic and eco-friendly personal care wipes is contributing to market expansion.
  • Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic: The outbreak of COVID-19 has heightened the importance of hygiene, leading to increased usage of wipes for infection prevention.
  • Baby Wipes Segment Growth: Baby wipes are a key product segment, driven by benefits such as pH balancing, prevention of skin irritation, and skin hydration.
  • Rapid Urbanization: Urbanization in developing regions like Asia Pacific and Africa is expected to boost market growth.

Regional Insights:

  • North America: Accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 due to high product demand, availability of international and private-label brands, and distribution through major retail stores.
  • Asia Pacific: Expected to register the fastest growth rate, driven by a growing infant population and increased consumer spending power.

Segment Highlights:

  • Facial & Cosmetic Wipes: This segment is expected to register the second-fastest CAGR during the assessment period due to the growing use and demand for cosmetics.
  • E-commerce Distribution: E-commerce distribution is estimated to advance at the fastest CAGR during the forecast years, attributed to rising consumer preference for online shopping.

Companies Mentioned:

  • Edana
  • Diamond Wipes International Inc.
  • Medline Industries
  • The Honest Company, Inc.
  • Procter and Gamble Co.
  • Edgewell Personal Care Co.
  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc
  • Pluswipes
  • Rockline Industries
  • KCWW

The personal care wipes market is influenced by factors such as hygiene awareness, organic product demand, COVID-19 impact, and specific product segments like baby wipes and facial & cosmetic wipes. Regional growth is notable in North America and the Asia Pacific, while e-commerce distribution is on the rise.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Personal Care Wipes Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Raw material & manufacturing trends
3.2.2. Profit margin analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market driver analysis
3.3.2. Market restraint analysis
3.3.3. Industry challenges
3.3.4. Industry opportunities
3.4. Market Entry Strategies
3.5. Industry Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
4.1. Demographic Analysis
4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences
4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision
4.4. Consumer Product Adoption
4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. Personal Care Wipes Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Personal Care Wipes Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Personal Care Wipes Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

