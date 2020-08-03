COVID-19 Protective Barriers for Schools and Public Spaces Now Available from U.S. Sign Foam Manufacturer UltraBoard

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Industries UltraBoard, a U.S. based manufacturer of foam core boards, has launched a complete line of COVID-19 preventative barrier aids for schools and other public spaces where social distancing barriers can aid in preventing transmission.

Primarily a manufacturer and supplier for the U.S. Sign Industry, UltraBoard experienced a downturn in their manufacturing due to close parallels with U.S. retail industry performance. "In an effort to sustain business and retain our employees' jobs, we had to pivot our game plan," stated Mark Ferm, CEO of UltraBoard.

OSHA's guide for preparing businesses for COVID-19 has recommended that spaces with medium exposure risk to COVID-19 may install physical barriers or plastic sneeze guards to help aid in the prevention of transmission.

The current health epidemic has rapidly depleted resources in clear plastics and acrylics that are utilized in the manufacture of COVID-19 barriers. Due to high demand acrylic prices have greatly increased within the shield market. UltraBoard's barrier shield solutions offer a more cost-effective approach as they feature an all-plastic foam board frame with rigid film windows. Rendering the UltraBoard Barrier an excellent alternative to acrylic barriers for large deployments, and are easily sanitized and reused. The barriers are constructed of UltraBoard's flagship foamboard product, UltraBoard Classic.

UltraBoard's manufacturing plant literally produces tons of foam board annually. Having plenty of supply stock in their warehouse locations, UltraBoard is able to provide a massive-scale solution for supplying schools, gyms, salons, and other public spaces. Utilizing their foam boards and a rigid clear film window, UltraBoard has produced an affordable and easily-deployable COVID-19 preventative aid.

UltraBoard is providing several different types of COVID barriers to appeal to the different spaces where transmission may occur. Currently they are offering 3 different styles:

The Barrier Micro, for schools, educational institutions and public spaces.

The 3-window Barrier Trio, schools, educational institutions and public spaces.

The Barrier MAX panels for large spaces like salons, gyms or museums.

The Barrier Stand for retail spaces including cash registers or food service.

Learn more about UltraBoard's Barrier solutions by visiting them on the web at https://UltraBoard.com/Barrier

SOURCE UltraBoard

Related Links

http://ultraboard.com

