COVID-19 Public Vaccination Event: WelbeHealth, Fresno
Jan 19, 2021, 16:42 ET
FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WelbeHealth, an innovative healthcare provider delivering comprehensive home-based care for frail seniors across California, will administer COVID-19 vaccines to community members 65 years and older in the Fresno area.
|
WHAT:
|
A community-wide vaccination day for those 65 years and older in the Fresno area. By appointment.
|
WHO:
|
WelbeHealth is working with Gurnick Academy, which will provide nursing staff to administer vaccines and observe.
|
WHEN:
|
11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021
|
WHERE:
|
1649 Van Ness Ave, Fresno, CA 93721
|
People must call for an appointment.
|
For appointment, or information, call: (559) 777-6722
About WelbeHealth - WelbeHealth has administered over 350 vaccinations to date across its four service areas in Fresno, Stockton-Modesto, Pasadena, and Long Beach. WelbeHealth provides care as part of PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly), a longstanding Medicare and Medicaid program that offers an alternative to nursing homes. PACE has proven dramatically safer for seniors, with 85-95 percent lower COVID-19 infection and mortality rates compared to nursing homes. At WelbeHealth, we help seniors age at home with wraparound medical care and social services. For more information, please visit https://welbehealth.com/faqs/
Media Contact:
Lindsay France
[email protected]
(202) 930-1095
SOURCE WelbeHealth