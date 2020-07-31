COVID-19, Racial Disparities and Stroke Triage Among New Research Topics to be Discussed at Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery's 17th Annual Meeting

FAIRFAX, Va., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The next frontier in neurointerventional surgery, including advances in stroke triage and management, innovations in artificial intelligence and robotics in endovascular surgery, new findings on racial disparities in stroke treatment and the neurologic impact of COVID-19 are a few of the topics that will be covered at the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery's (SNIS) 17th Annual Meeting taking place virtually August 4–7, 2020.

Originally slated to take place in San Diego, California, SNIS adapted to the current climate by transitioning to an online forum, allowing for new levels of virtual engagement. Dr. Van Halbach, one of the world's leading neurointerventionalists, will deliver the meeting's Grant Hieshima Luminary Lecture, in which he will reflect on 30 years of pioneering novel interventional treatments of neurovascular disorders, as well as the tremendous impact of his colleague and namesake of the lecture, Dr. Grant Hieshima, who passed away 3in the summer of 2019.

"Just as our members are forging ahead taking care of patients and providing vital service to our communities during these uncertain times, SNIS is driving forward its mission to provide outstanding educational content to the field of neurointervention," said Dr. Richard P. Klucznik, President of SNIS. "Innovation, adaptation and forward-thinking mindsets are in high demand these days and our annual conference showcases how our members are excelling on all fronts."

Seven SNIS members will be designated a Fellow of the SNIS (FSNIS), the most prestigious honor granted to SNIS' members that recognizes their achievements in the field of neurointerventional surgery and service to SNIS. New FSNIS designees include SNIS Past Presidents Thomas Tomsick, MD, Gary Nesbit, MD, Colin Derdeyn, MD, and Blaise Baxter, MD, as well as neurointerventional leaders Christopher Dowd, MD, Thomas Masaryk, MD, and Christopher Moran, MD.

The 17th Annual Meeting will highlight promising new research from the neurointerventional community, with press releases available on the following abstracts:

Ischemic Stroke Associated with COVID-19 and Racial Outcome Disparity in North America

Racial Disparities in Acute Stroke Thrombectomy Management and Outcomes in the United States : Evidence from the NVQI-QOD Registry

: Evidence from the NVQI-QOD Registry Prospective, Multi-centered, EMS-administered, PRe-hospital Validation Study of the Rapid Arterial Occlusion Evaluation (RACE) Scale for Detecting Large Vessel Occlusion Stroke in the United States Compared to the Original RACE Validation Study from Spain : A Subanalysis of the PREDICT Study

Compared to the Original RACE Validation Study from : A Subanalysis of the PREDICT Study Trends in Mortality and Morbidity after Treatment of Unruptured Intracranial Aneurysm in the United States , 2006–2016

, 2006–2016 Outcomes of Endovascular Treatment of Vein of Galen Aneurysmal Malformation in Neonates

Changes in Leukocyte Distribution in Intracranial vs. Systemic Blood Collected during Mechanical Thrombectomy

When: August 4–7, 2020

Where: To register for the virtual conference, visit https://snis.memberclicks.net/17thannual#/.

Interview: To schedule an interview with SNIS President Dr. Richard P. Klucznik or other SNIS physicians, please contact Maria Enie at [email protected] or 202-248-5454.

The Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS) is a scientific and educational association dedicated to advancing the specialty of neurointerventional surgery through research, standard-setting, and education and advocacy to provide the highest quality of patient care in diagnosing and treating diseases of the brain, spine, head, and neck. Visit www.snisonline.org and follow us on Twitter (@SNISinfo) and Facebook (@SNISOnline).

