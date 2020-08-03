COVID-19 Research Race Shows Importance of Speed, Precision & Efficiency in Genomic Sequencing in Fighting both New and Established Diseases

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swift Biosciences, a leader in Next-Generation Sequencing Technology lays the groundwork for emerging research into common and rare disease as well as novel infectious disease. The Company's Accel-Amplicon® and Swift Normalase® Amplicon Panels (SNAP) use a patented single tube workflow, to create ready to sequence libraries for research in Cancer, Antibiotic Resistance, Cystic Fibrosis, Anthrax, Ebola and the Novel SARS CoV-2 (COVID-19). The Swift benefit is effective and efficient; the ability to work with very small and precious samples of DNA and shortened laboratory time. This advantage helps researchers move quickly and effectively on their path to develop potential therapies.

Dr. John Martignetti, a leading international clinician scientist from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Director of the Laboratory for Translational Research at Danbury Hospital/Nuvance Health is a long-time and loyal user of Swift's Accel-Amplicon Panel in the study of ovarian and endometrial cancer. Dr. Martignetti is considered an internationally recognized expert on genetic analysis of issues related to women's health and gynecologic cancers. "I have been very pleased with the collaboration of Swift Biosciences which is now in its 4th year. I met the Swift team shortly after they launched their Accel-Amplicon Panels and have been using them ever since to further assist our efforts to achieve early detection of cancer cells and provide for personalized care and treatment of patients with gynecological cancers."

Most recently, Swift was named to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) new SARS-CoV-2 Sequencing for Public Health Emergency Response, Epidemiology and Surveillance (SPHERES) national genomics consortium, which aims to coordinate SARS-CoV-2 sequencing across the nation.

"We are committed to advancing our powerful amplicon technology, knowing that it is a critical component in precision and translational medicine, our research panels have been noted in peer-reviewed publications ranging from lung cancer to cystic fibrosis to endometrial cancer to name a few. We have also licensed out our technology to other companies interested in our unique benefits." said Nathan Wood, Swift's President, and CEO.

Swift's dynamic team of researchers is presently meeting with thought leaders around the globe to develop and respond to the need for essential, high-quality amplicon panels that will be used to support human health, wellbeing, and the research community.

About Swift Biosciences

For over 6 years, Swift Biosciences has defined the leading edge of next-generation sequencing assay technologies that propel genomics, translational, and clinical research. The company's growing library of unique and patented technologies feeds a full innovation pipeline of accurate, timesaving, cost-effective, and scalable products that are second to none. Researchers around the world trust in Swift products and expertise when characterizing cancers and inherited diseases as well as when developing diagnostic tools and treatments to realize the true potential of personalized medicine. Swift and its impassioned team of specialists are proudly based in Ann Arbor, Michigan where we manufacture our research only products.

Media contact: Camille Cappello, (858) 220-8521, [email protected]

SOURCE Swift Biosciences

Related Links

https://swiftbiosci.com

