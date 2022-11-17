BALTIMORE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opteev Technologies, Inc. today announced that it has been named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Digital Health category for its portable breath analyzer, ViraWarn, that detects COVID-19, Influenza, and RSV in less than 60 seconds. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record-high number of over 2100 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2023, the world's most influential technology event, happening January 5th – 8th in Las Vegas, NV.

COVID-19, RSV, and Influenza Breath Analyzer, ViraWarn, Wins CES 2023 Innovation Award

The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers, and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics, and design.

ViraWarn, which is presently in ongoing clinical trials and is in FDA review and not yet available for sale, is a new way to self-test for COVID-19, Influenza, and RSV through breath analysis that provides instant results. ViraWarn is user-friendly and does not require deep nasal swabs. Just turn it on, breathe twice into the mouthpiece, and the LED light will indicate a positive or negative result in under 60 seconds. The device is reusable, only requiring the bio-sensor cartridge to be replaced after a positive result or after a period of 2 weeks of daily use. ViraWarn and its replaceable bio-sensor cartridges are extremely low-cost, allowing users an affordable option to self-test COVID-19, RSV, and Influenza whenever needed throughout their busy day.

"We are grateful that CES 2023 has honored ViraWarn with this prestigious award," said Conrad Bessemer, President, and Co-founder of Opteev. "We look forward to concluding our ongoing clinical trials and a favorable review process with the FDA so that the products can be made available to the public."

Opteev will be exhibiting ViraWarn in Booth #8317 at the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall at CES 2023 from January 5th – 8th. To stay up to date on the launch and availability of ViraWarn, sign up for alerts at www.opteev.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Opteev Technologies, Inc. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About Opteev Technologies, Inc.

Opteev Technologies, Inc, is a Baltimore, MD-based technology company that is revolutionizing self-diagnostics through its novel viral detection technology. Established in 2020, Opteev is a subsidiary company of Novatec, Inc., a 50-year-old manufacturer, and supplier of machinery and sensor technology, and employs over 200 individuals in Maryland, including engineers, virologists, and other clinical staff, and partners with testing laboratories and hospitals in New Jersey and in India to conduct ongoing clinical trials for its new and developing self-diagnostic devices like ViraWarn.

