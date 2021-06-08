COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Market Size Worth $3,406.2 Billion By 2023: Grand View Research, Inc.
Jun 08, 2021, 04:35 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global COVID-19 saliva screening test potential market size is expected to reach USD 3,406.2 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2023. The rise in demand for rapid, efficient, saliva-based screening tests has positively impacted market growth.
Key suggestions from the report:
- The market estimates represent a potential market size for the COVID-19 saliva screening test based on the assumptions that the end-use locations have a 60% population attendance or capacity (60% of pre-COVID attendance) and the testing rate using test device is 100%
- Saliva-based tests play a vital role in screening asymptomatic individuals thereby aiding in market revenue generation in the near future
- The fluorescence-labeled antigen/antibodies test is designed to accelerate rapid point-of-access testing of individuals
- Owing to the pandemic, the economy across the various sectors is severely impacted.
- However, with the reopening of various sectors and locations such as shopping malls and amusement parks, there is a growing need for screening individuals to curb viral transmission
- In the U.S., more than 40 amusement parks have prepared to reopen by the spring of 2021, thus increasing the demand for rapid tests
- Thus, there is a high growth potential for the market with the increase in usage of the medical test at various locations to screen individuals
- Regulatory bodies such as the U.S. FDA and European Medicine Agency (EMA) have supported these products by providing EUA and product approvals
- In April 2021, Vatic Health received the CE mark for its on-the-spot' saliva antigen test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The test has also completed the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) registration in the U.K.
- North America dominated the market owing to the high penetration and adoption of saliva-based screening tests in the region
- The U.S. is the major contributor to revenue generation due to the emergence of new small and mid-sized companies engaged in the development of such tests
Read 178 page research report with ToC on "COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Location (Travel Stations), By Technology, By Mode (Centralized Testing, Decentralized Testing), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2023" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/covid-19-saliva-screening-test-potential-market
This is primarily due to the various advantages offered by saliva-based tests, increasing product approvals by regulatory bodies, and a paradigm shift toward point-of-care testing. The fluorescence-labeled antigen/antibodies test is one of the recent saliva-based COVID-19 screening tests in the market which is based on the principles of fluorescence detection, biochemistry, robotics automation, and cloud computing.
As the number of people visiting public places is increasing and reaching pre-pandemic statistics in a few countries, there is a growing demand for rapid, point-of-care COVID-19 tests to mitigate viral transmission from asymptomatic people. This has enhanced the R&D for the development of simple yet effective saliva-based tests and is expected to create lucrative opportunities for several developers.
Grand View Research has segmented the global COVID-19 saliva screening test potential market on the basis of location, technology, mode and region:
- COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Location Outlook (North America) (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2023)
- Travel Stations
- Airports
- Cruise
- Ports
- Train Stations
- Border Crossing
- Sports Arenas
- Concert Halls
- Shopping Malls and Centers
- Amusement Parks
- Corporate Campus Environments
- Universities & Colleges
- Factories
- Food Processing Plants
- Meat Packing Plants
- Pharmaceutical Plants
- Mining
- Retail Working Warehouses
- COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Location Outlook (Other Regions) (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2023)
- Travel Stations
- Sports Arenas
- Entertainment Venues
- Corporate Campus Environments
- Universities & Colleges
- Factories
- COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2023)
- Fluorescence-labeled antigen/antibodies testing
- RT-PCR
- CRISPR-Cas9
- COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2023)
- Centralized Testing
- Decentralized Testing
- COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2023)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of World
List of Key Players in COVID-19 Saliva Screening Test Potential Market
- FluroTech Ltd.
- ARUP Laboratories
- Vatic Health
- MOgene
- Psomagen Inc.
- DxTerity Diagnostics, Inc.
- Ambry Genetics
- Fluidigm Corporation
- Phosphorus Diagnostics LLC
- Gravity Diagnostics
- DNA Genotek, Inc.
- Quidel Corporation
- Abbott
- LumiraDX
