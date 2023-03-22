Covid-19 Scams: New York StateWide Senior Action Council's "Medicare Fraud of the Month" for March

ALBANY, N.Y., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York StateWide Senior Action Council (StateWide), an organization dedicated to advocacy for the rights of seniors in New York State, today announced its Medicare Fraud of the Month for March: COVID-19 Scams.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is planning for the end of the Federal Public Health Emergency (PHE) for COVID-19 on May 11, 2023. This action provides the opportunity for scammers to push more COVID-19 scams before the deadline.

Beware of COVID-19 Scams

The StateWide Fraud of the Month is a component of the Senior Medicare Patrol, the definitive resource for New York State's senior citizens and caregivers to detect, prevent, and report healthcare fraud, errors, and abuse. StateWide is New York's grantee/administrator for this Federal Program.

"With the Public Health Emergency ending, we expect COVID-19 SCAMMERS to be out in full force," stated Maria Alvarez, Executive Director of StateWide.

Scammers quickly alter their tactics and adapt their schemes to the changing landscape. The ending of the Public Health Emergency provides them with another timely opportunity.

The following are common tactics we expect these fraudsters to deploy:

They asked you to provide your Medicare number to someone other than your doctor, health care provider, or other trusted representative who contacted you through an unsolicited call, text, or email.

Someone comes to your door offering "free" coronavirus testing, treatment, or supplies.

You were told there was a COVID-19 Medicare card coming and you needed to confirm your Medicare number.

You took a survey and gave out your Medicare number in exchange for money or gifts.

You purchased a COVID-19 vaccination card.

If any of these actions apply to you, it is important that you report them immediately.

"We caution the public not to fall for pressure tactics or time sensitive offers. As always, beneficiaries should check insurance statements and Medicare Summary Notices, looking for errors or claims for products or services that weren't received. And it is important not to provide your Medicare number to anyone who contacts you through unsolicited calls, texts, or emails, nor accept unsolicited offers of free at-home COVID tests, supplies or treatments," Alvarez added.

The NYS Senior Medicare Patrol has a hotline for people who believe they have been a victim of any Medicare fraud. Call 800-333-4374. Or visit nysenior.org. Certified counselors are ready to help answer any questions regarding Medicare benefits and issues.

It is estimated that Medicare fraud costs taxpayers over $60 billion dollars nationally per year. To help combat this illicit industry StateWide announced its Fraud of the Month program in 2022 to highlight these scams being perpetrated on the State's seniors.

SOURCE New York StateWide Senior Action Council, Inc.