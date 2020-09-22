COVID-19 Shows That Viral Diseases Are Treatable, States Physicians for Civil Defense

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What if doctors have been wrong for decades about viral diseases being untreatable, asks Physicians for Civil Defense. With effective remedies for COVID-19, people could be living their lives normally, developing natural immunity, instead of hiding out at home awaiting a vaccine.

As reported in Civil Defense Perspectives, Dr. Lee Merritt, while researching reports on the use of the antimalarial hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in COVID-19, found scientific articles on the use of antimicrobials in many viral diseases, dating back 40 years.

"Like Rip Van Winkle, I suddenly awoke, after decades, to a completely new medical reality," she writes.

Although clinical trials do not always bear out suggestions from laboratory experiments, chloroquine has activity in cell cultures against rabies, hepatitis, dengue, influenza, Zika, Ebola, and many other viruses. Many antibiotics, including macrolides, tetracyclines, metronidazole, and ciprofloxacin, as well as antiparasitic agents such as ivermectin, also have antiviral activity.

During the "Spanish flu" epidemic in 1918-1920, many patients were successfully treated with injected quinine.

Civil Defense Perspectives also lists a number of other therapeutic options. Vitamin D, necessary to protect against respiratory infections, is being used therapeutically with success in Spain, along with HCQ and azithromycin. Other promising treatments include aviptadil (synthetic vasoactive intestinal polypeptide), the antiparasitic agent nitazoxanide, intravenous vitamin C, the cough suppressant bromhexine, nebulized hydrogen peroxide, and a synthetic "antibody" AeroNabs.

Unfortunately, influential organizations such as the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) deny the efficacy of home treatment. This denial is the rationale for draconian and destructive measures such as lockdowns, states the newsletter. There's a "war on hydroxychloroquine" and little knowledge of these other treatments.

"Failure to investigate the potential of old re-purposed modalities as well as newer agents could result in thousands of needless deaths from influenza and other viral illnesses, as well as COVID-10," stated Physicians for Civil Defense president Jane Orient, M.D.

