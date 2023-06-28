COVID-19 Test Kit Scams: The New York StateWide Senior Action Council's "Medicare Fraud of the Month" for June

ALBANY, N.Y., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York StateWide Senior Action Council (StateWide), an organization dedicated to advocacy for the rights of seniors in New York State, today announced its Medicare Fraud of the Month for June: COVID-19 Test Kits Scams. Scammers are mailing COVID-19 at home test kits to Medicare beneficiaries and then billing Medicare for reimbursement.

The StateWide Fraud of the Month is a component of the Senior Medicare Patrol, the definitive resource for New York State's senior citizens and caregivers to detect, prevent, and report healthcare fraud, errors, and abuse. StateWide is New York's grantee/administrator for this Federal Program.

"In New York, unsolicited test kits sent to people's homes are the most reported COVID-19 scam to date. Reports surged in the months leading up to the official end of the pandemic emergency. One senior received 16 unsolicited tests," stated Maria Alvarez, Executive Director of StateWide.

As of May 11, 2023, Medicare does not cover at home COVID-19 tests. However, beneficiaries with traditional Medicare can continue to receive COVID-19 PCR and antigen tests with no cost sharing when the test is ordered by a physician or other health care providers.

A person enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan can continue to also receive the COVID-19 PCR and antigen tests when covered by Medicare, but there may be cost sharing or copays.

Alvarez offered the following advice for seniors who receive un-solicited COVID-19 test kits:

  • Do not use the test kits.
  • Check your insurance statements and Medicare Summary Notices (MSN).
    • Look for suspicious claims or services that you did not receive. 
  • Call the NYS Senior Medicare Patrol at 800-333-4374.

Alvarez advises seniors to be, "Scam Smart."

  • Make sure to purchase COVID-19 test kits that are FDA-approved from reputable providers.
  • If you have any doubts about the legitimacy of a kit, contact your doctor or local pharmacy to verify its authenticity.
  • Do not give out your Medicare number or other personal information to anyone other than your doctor, health care provider, or other trusted representative.
  • Ignore offers or advertisements for COVID-19 testing through unsolicited calls, texts, emails, television ads, websites, and social media sites.

"Understanding Medicare coverage is important to protect yourself from Medicare fraud schemes. Report your concerns about possible fraud, errors, or abuse to the NYS Senior Medicare Patrol," Alvarez concluded.

The NYS Senior Medicare Patrol has a hotline for people who believe they have been a victim of any Medicare fraud. Call 800-333-4374. Or visit nysenior.org. Certified counselors are ready to help answer any questions regarding Medicare benefits and issues.

It is estimated that Medicare fraud costs taxpayers over $60 billion dollars nationally per year. To help combat this illicit industry StateWide announced its Fraud of the Month program in 2022 to highlight these scams being perpetrated on the State's seniors.

