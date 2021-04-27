COVID-19 Tests At Avalon Laboratory Solutions Include Screening For All COVID-19 Variants Unlike Other Laboratories.

OWINGS MILLS, Md., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baltimore County-based Avalon Laboratory Solutions continues to provide the most comprehensive screening for COVID-19 by including results for each of the virus's variants. Many testing centers across the country only screen for COVID-19, despite the emergence of harmful variants.

Assay Name ARIES®

SARS-CoV-2

(EUA and RUO) NxTAG® CoV

Extended Panel

(EUA and RUO) NxTAG® RPP +

SARS-CoV-2

(RUO) Targeted Gene ORF1ab/N ORF1ab/N/E ORF1ab/M In silico

Assessment UK B.1.1.7 variant 100% inclusive 100% inclusive 100% inclusive SA S.501Y.V2 variant 100% inclusive 100% inclusive 100% inclusive L452R variant 100% inclusive 100% inclusive 100% inclusive P.1 (Brazil) variant 100% inclusive 100% inclusive 100% inclusive

Avalon's trusted 24-48 hour turnaround time for COVID-19 tests ensures that recipients remain informed and better able to safely quarantine should any variant of the virus be detected. Avalon CEO and Founder Rodney Blockston stresses the importance of thorough, comprehensive testing during these trying times.

"We're not out of the weeds yet," he said. "By testing for not only COVID-19, but its variants, we can better prepare our clients to protect their homes, their families and their workplaces. Staying informed is the very least we can do in order to stop the spread of this virus."

Avalon began COVID-19 testing in the summer of 2020 and remains committed to helping its community by offering their services to individuals, businesses and institutions alike.

Avalon Laboratory Solutions provides accurate testing for COVID-19, respiratory infections and urinalysis with a 24-48 hour turnaround time.

