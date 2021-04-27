COVID-19 Tests At Avalon Laboratory Solutions Include Screening For All COVID-19 Variants Unlike Other Laboratories.
As Variants Of COVID-19 Emerge, Baltimore Based Avalon Laboratory Solutions Is Committed To Keeping The Public Safe And Informed
Apr 27, 2021, 09:44 ET
OWINGS MILLS, Md., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baltimore County-based Avalon Laboratory Solutions continues to provide the most comprehensive screening for COVID-19 by including results for each of the virus's variants. Many testing centers across the country only screen for COVID-19, despite the emergence of harmful variants.
|
Assay Name
|
ARIES®
|
NxTAG® CoV
|
NxTAG® RPP +
|
Targeted Gene
|
ORF1ab/N
|
ORF1ab/N/E
|
ORF1ab/M
|
In silico
|
UK B.1.1.7 variant
|
100% inclusive
|
100% inclusive
|
100% inclusive
|
SA S.501Y.V2 variant
|
100% inclusive
|
100% inclusive
|
100% inclusive
|
L452R variant
|
100% inclusive
|
100% inclusive
|
100% inclusive
|
P.1 (Brazil) variant
|
100% inclusive
|
100% inclusive
|
100% inclusive
Avalon's trusted 24-48 hour turnaround time for COVID-19 tests ensures that recipients remain informed and better able to safely quarantine should any variant of the virus be detected. Avalon CEO and Founder Rodney Blockston stresses the importance of thorough, comprehensive testing during these trying times.
"We're not out of the weeds yet," he said. "By testing for not only COVID-19, but its variants, we can better prepare our clients to protect their homes, their families and their workplaces. Staying informed is the very least we can do in order to stop the spread of this virus."
Avalon began COVID-19 testing in the summer of 2020 and remains committed to helping its community by offering their services to individuals, businesses and institutions alike.
Avalon Laboratory Solutions provides accurate testing for COVID-19, respiratory infections and urinalysis with a 24-48 hour turnaround time.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Avalon Laboratory Solutions
Contact – Thomas Gill
Phone - 410-807-8471
Email – [email protected]
SOURCE Avalon Lab Solutions
