COVID-19 Vaccination Drives to Boost Growth of Glass Syringe Market between 2020 and 2028: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The use of syringes has increased considerably over the years. The rising influence of various types of syringes in the healthcare industry has a lion's share in increasing the growth of the glass syringe market. The overwhelming demand for glass syringes due to the number of benefits attached may bring promising growth between 2020 and 2028.

Glass syringes are widely used in syringe pump applications. They are available in a plethora of sizes such as up to 1 ml, 1ml-5 ml, 5 ml-20 ml, and above 20 ml. The growing applications of glass syringes in research laboratories, clinical research, hospitals, and drug manufacturing may bring tremendous growth opportunities.

The experts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) have studied each and every factor associated with growth across the glass syringe market. The experts, after a detailed study on each factor project the global glass syringe market to expand at a CAGR of 13 percent during the forecast period of 2020-2028.

The utilization of glass syringes across a wide number of applications will serve as robust pillars of growth. The growing research and development activities by the players in the glass syringe market are helping to discover novel insights, eventually increasing the growth rate. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and respiratory diseases will further enhance the sales of glass syringes to a considerable extent.

Glass Syringe Market: Transparency Expert Diagnosis

The TMR analysts expect the glass syringe market to grow rapidly during the assessment period of 2020-2028 on the back of the rolling out of COVID-19 vaccines in numerous countries. The analysts highlight the potential of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution as game-changers for the glass syringe market.

The analysts also shed light on the growing threat to the glass syringe market due to the increasing popularity of disposable and plastic syringes. To reduce the intensity of this threat, the analysts advise the players in the glass syringe market to introduce metal-free syringes. This factor will help the players to gain a competitive advantage over the competitor markets.

Key Findings of the Report

Extensive Popularity of Self-Administering Drugs to Boost Growth of Glass Syringe Market

Nowadays, many individuals prefer self-administration of drugs instead of frequent clinic visits. Hence, the increasing popularity of self-administration of drugs, especially among diabetic patients may bring immense growth prospects for the glass syringe market.

Increasing Incidences of Various Diseases Due to Unhealthy Lifestyle to Accelerate Growth

The hectic lifestyle and the rising numbers of obesity across the world are proving to be vital growth generators for the glass syringe market. Obesity and other types of diseases and disorders have increased considerably over the years. Hence, this factor will assure heightening growth prospects for the glass syringe market.

Mass COVID-19 Vaccine Inoculation to Add Extra Stars of Growth

Many COVID-19 vaccines are receiving emergency approvals from drug regulatory authorities of different countries. Vaccination drives have already begun in countries like the U.S., the U.K., India, and others. Thus, this aspect will increase the demand for glass syringes to a great extent for giving the vaccine shot.

The demand for glass syringes is expected to surge exponentially across the forecast period due to the COVID-19 vaccination programs being conducted across various countries. Thus, all these factors will accelerate the growth prospects of the glass syringe market.

