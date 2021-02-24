COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project Launches "Count Me In" Digital Campaign, Sharing Real Stories to Highlight Support for COVID-19 Vaccination

"Count Me In" provides individuals and organizations with tools to express their commitment to COVID-19 vaccination as communities across the country strive to reopen and return to normal. This includes personal stories featuring frontline physicians, the president of the American Nurses Association, president of Colgate University, president of the National Grange, president and CEO of the National Hispanic Council on Aging, and TV hosts Meredith Vieira and Faith Jenkins, in addition to grandparents, pastors and reverends, and volunteer firefighters, among others.

"Count Me In" also encourages adults to share their stories about why they were vaccinated or why they are encouraged to be vaccinated against COVID-19, once vaccines are available to them. Click here to share your story and photograph to be featured on the campaign's online photo wall.

Convened by the Alliance for Aging Research, HealthyWomen, and the National Caucus and Center on Black Aging, Inc., the COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project has more than doubled its membership since its December 2020 launch. One of the project's objectives has been to convene a dialogue among organizations representing the multitude of constituencies that face challenges from COVID-19, particularly diverse populations that have been most harmed, and those on the front lines of the pandemic.

Statement from the COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project:

"We are facing a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic, which makes the COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project's 'Count Me In' campaign exceptionally timely. The campaign is collecting and disseminating a variety of relatable reasons why individuals want to get vaccinated to help build confidence in authorized COVID-19 vaccines and bring us all a step closer to resuming activities with the people we miss most."

For details on the campaign and how to get involved, click here. To learn more about the COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project and for additional resources, visit www.covidvaccineproject.org.

About the COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project

As more than 150 leading organizations representing patients, caregivers and families, diverse communities, healthcare workers, older Americans, veterans, frontline workers and scientists, the COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project launched in December 2020 to provide information about the clinical trials process, regulatory review, distribution of and access to COVID-19 vaccines in a way that promotes equity and trust. Initial support for the project has been provided by Pfizer, Inc. Learn more at covidvaccineproject.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter at @COVIDVxProject.

