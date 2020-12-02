COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project Launches To Further Inclusion and Dialogue Around Potential COVID-19 Vaccines

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a group of 64 leading organizations representing patients, caregivers and families, diverse communities, health care workers, older Americans, veterans, frontline workers and scientists, launched the COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project.

Led by the Alliance for Aging Research, HealthyWomen, and the National Caucus and Center on Black Aging, Inc., the project will convene a dialogue among organizations representing the multitude of constituencies that face challenges from COVID-19, particularly diverse groups that have been most harmed, and those on the front lines of the pandemic.

With multiple COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development, the project's partners are working collectively to encourage adherence to robust regulatory review, share knowledge about the review process to increase transparency, and raise awareness of the need for all stakeholders to be involved at each stage of the process.

This work is guided by a core belief that approval and dissemination of any and all COVID-19 vaccines must be based on:

Robust clinical trials that include diverse patient populations;

Public disclosure of results from Phase 3 clinical trials, in accordance with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidance;

Authorization and subsequent approval based on evidence generated from clinical trials and well-established review processes at FDA; and

Transparent and ongoing post-marketing safety surveillance.

As part of the effort, the project has launched www.covidvaccineproject.org to share information and resources to help educate a variety of critical audiences about the process and the science related to COVID-19 vaccines, as well as address the health inequities that exist generally and specifically with respect to COVID-19.

To learn more about the project and for details on how organizations and industry partners can get involved, click here.

For a list of COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project members, to-date, click here.

Statement from the COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project:

"Authorized and approved COVID-19 vaccines are our best hope to protect against the virus that has singlehandedly changed everything. We expect, and believe it is important, that there be multiple vaccines for COVID-19. The COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project strives to communicate scientifically accurate information – including what we know and what we still need to learn. As we await safe and effective approved vaccines, we are committed to ensuring equitable access to information about the vaccine process."

And leadership of convener organizations:

Sue Peschin, President and CEO of Alliance for Aging Research: "Advancements in science and research have helped Americans live longer, healthier lives. It is especially important that older Americans, who have been hit hard by this virus, are educated on how eventual COVID-19 vaccines can help protect them."

Beth Battaglino, RN-C, CEO of HealthyWomen: "Our mission is to educate and empower women to make informed decisions about their health based on accurate, evidence-based information. We want to raise awareness and drive a conversation about the need for public trust in COVID-19 vaccines and help ensure that all women have the information they need to have confidence in COVID-19 vaccines."

Karyne Jones, President and CEO of National Caucus and Center on Black Aging, Inc.: "Our objective is to help people understand that vaccines are rigorously researched in order to be determined as both safe and effective. Communities of color are a priority in this work, and our aim is to grow trust. We hope this effort will help motivate them to get vaccinated, consistent with future recommendations, so they can resume their lives."

Initial support for the COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project has been provided by Pfizer, Inc.

About the COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project

As leading organizations representing patients, caregivers and families, diverse communities, healthcare workers, older Americans, veterans, frontline workers and scientists, we believe we have a responsibility to come together to provide information about the clinical trials process, regulatory review, distribution of and access to potential COVID-19 vaccines in a way that promotes equity and trust. Learn more at covidvaccineproject.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn at @COVIDVxProject.

