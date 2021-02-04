COVID-19 Vaccine Storage to Increase Growth Rate of Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market between 2019 and 2027: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising adoption of pharmaceutical glass ampoules across pharmaceutical and chemical laboratories is expected to serve as a prominent growth opportunity for the pharmaceutical glass ampoules market across the forecast period of 2019-2027. The increasing investments in research and development activities by the players in the pharmaceutical glass ampoules market will further invite promising growth.

Pharmaceutical glass ampoules are used for keeping medications, chemicals, or drugs safe from contamination. These ampoules come in various designs. Some vital design types are straight stem, open funnel, and closed funnel. Pharmaceutical glass ampoules are available in various capacities such as 3ml-5ml, up to 2 ml, 6ml-8ml, and above 8 ml.

The TMR (Transparency Market Research) experts, after a thorough and detailed analysis on every growth aspect, expect the global pharmaceutical glass ampoules market to expand at a CAGR of 7.5 percent during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The global pharmaceutical glass ampoules market was valued at ~US$ 2 bn in 2018 and is prognosticated to reach a value of ~US$ 4 bn by the end of the forecast period.

The rapidly accelerating pharmaceutical industry may bring extensive growth opportunities for the pharmaceutical glass ampoules market across the forecast period of 2019-2027. The growing influence of pharmaceutical glass ampoules in the cosmetic industry may further strengthen the growth prospects. All these factors will assure promising growth for the pharmaceutical glass ampoules market between 2019 and 2027.

The TMR analysts further highlight the growing demand for pharmaceutical glass ampoules from Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. These regions will help the pharmaceutical glass ampoules market gain considerable growth. The analysts at TMR further advise the players in the pharmaceutical glass ampoules market to focus on launching high-speed filling lines for glass ampoules to enhance the overall yield.

Cosmetic Industry to Harness Extensive Growth for Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market

The pharmaceutical glass ampoules market is expected to gain tremendous growth from the cosmetic industry. The growing sales of cosmetics due to the overwhelming demand from a large chunk of the individuals may prove to be growth generators for the pharmaceutical glass ampoules market. These glass ampoules have the potential to preserve strong concentrations, thus increasing the growth prospects of the pharmaceutical glass ampoules market.

Vaccine Storage to Boost Growth of Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market

The novel coronavirus pandemic has led to tremendous losses across the globe. The transmission of the virus can be controlled through effective COVID-19 vaccines. Many vaccines have been launched across the world and mass inoculation has already started in some countries like India and the U.K.

Pharmaceutical glass ampoules demand is expected to rise exponentially due to the growing need for vaccine storage. The production has increased greatly due to the rising demand. For instance, Schott Pharmaceuticals manufactured millions of glass ampoules for COVID-19 vaccines at its South Lebanon plant. Thus, all these aspects are expected to invite extensive growth opportunities for the pharmaceutical glass ampoules market.

Ampoules and Syringes Market – The biologics and biosimilars industry across the globe is evolving at consistent pace. This scenario is generating remarkable growth in demand for ampoules and prefilled syringes. This aside, there is remarkable growth in various types of health issues in all worldwide locations. Owing to these factors, the vendors working in the global ampoules and syringes market are projected to gather prodigious expansion avenues in the forthcoming years.

Healthcare Packaging Market – Rising demand for healthcare packaging, thanks to growing concerns of hygiene in the healthcare sector are expected to propel growth of the healthcare packaging market. The widespread use of disposable plastics, and its essential place in sterilization are expected to continue as a boon for the healthcare packaging market in the near future.

