COVID-19 Vaccines Contract Development and Manufacturing Landscape Report: Analysis of Pipeline Drugs, Clinical Trials, CMO Activity, Contract Manufacturing Service Agreements, and Funding

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jan 11, 2021, 13:15 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Vaccines - Contract Development and Manufacturing Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This expert trend report is a comprehensive look at the contract manufacturing landscape surrounding COVID-19 Vaccine in 2020, including analysis of pipeline drugs, clinical trials, CMO activity, Contract Manufacturing Service Agreements, and funding for manufacturing of COVID-19 Vaccines. It is a critical source for strategic planning efforts and will improve understanding of crucial components of the supply chain that will provide insights for supplier selection and management.

Scope

  • This report gives an important expert quantitative analysis on the COVID-19 contract vaccine manufacturing industry.

Reasons to Buy

  • What are the pipeline COVID-19 prophylactic vaccines by developer type?
  • What are the top pipeline COVID-19 prophylactic vaccines analyst consensus sales forecast?
  • What is the distribution of COVID-19 prophylactic vaccines clinical trials?
  • What and Where are CMOs vaccine manufacturing facilities?
  • What are the COVID-19 vaccine contract manufacturing service agreements by Molecule Type?
  • What are the COVID-19 vaccine contract manufacturing service agreements by Service?
  • What are the COVID-19 vaccine contract manufacturing service agreements by CMO?
  • What are the COVID-19 vaccine contract manufacturing service agreements by Sponsor?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Players

3 Technology Briefing
3.1 What is COVID-19?
3.2 COVID-19 Pipeline Vaccine Types and Technology

4 Trends

5 Industry Analysis
5.1 COVID-19 Pipeline Vaccines
5.2 COVID-19 Vaccine Projected Sales
5.3 Contract Manufacturing Capabilities for Vaccines
5.4 COVID-19 Vaccine Contract Service Agreements
5.5 Investors in COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing
5.5.1 Governments
5.5.2 Pharma Companies
5.5.3 CMOs

6 Value Chain

7 Companies

8 Appendix

Companies Mentioned (Partial List)

  • 3T Biosciences Inc.
  • 7 Hills Pharma LLC
  • Abnova Corp.
  • AbVision Inc.
  • Acibadem University
  • Adaptive Phage Therapeutics Inc.
  • Adimmune Corp.
  • Advanced BioScience Laboratories Inc.
  • Advent Srl
  • Aegis Life Inc.
  • AGC Biologics Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kzk0m3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Insights on the Billboard and Outdoor Advertising Global Market...

Global Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Technologies, Companies & ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics