COVID-19's Impact on Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Markets - Global Industry Expected to Reach $95.9 Billion by 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 9% Between 2020 & 2025
Aug 14, 2020, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Front-end Equipment, Back-end Equipment, FAB Facility Equipment, Product Type, Dimension, Supply Chain Participant, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market was valued at USD 67.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 95.9 billion by 2025; it is expected to register a CAGR of 9% between 2020 and 2025.
The market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Tokyo Electron (Japan), LAM Research (US), ASML (Netherlands), Applied Materials (US), and KLA-Tencor (US).
Growing consumer electronics market along-with the increase in the adoption of server and datacenter is set to drive the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market
The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, increasing investments in R&D facilities due to COVID-19 impact, growing consumer electronics market and increasing number of foundries due to COVID-19, trend of miniaturization and technology migration, and high demand for chips to provide computation power and connectivity for AI applications.
The high performance in small footprint offered by 3D segment is expected to drive its market growth
The 3D segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The need for improved electrical performance has led to the introduction of 3D technology, which has replaced the long interconnects used in 2D by short vertical interconnects. The demand for 3D ICs is increasing owing to its benefits such as high performance with a smaller footprint in various industries such as military, aerospace, consumer electronics, telecommunication, and automotive.
Chemical control equipment segment is estimated to be the largest and fastest growing market
In 2019, the chemical control equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market, by fab facility. Chemical control equipment is used widely for checking the flow and level of chemicals used in wafer fabrication, cleaning, and other processes, which has led to the largest share of this segment. They are also important to consider the chemical purity factor while delivering chemicals in the semiconductor manufacturing process. By specifying the purity levels of the chemicals delivered, the semiconductor manufacturing process can be significantly controlled.
APAC is projected to become the largest and fastest geographical market between 2020 and 2025
APAC is expected to dominate the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Taiwan and South Korea have a large number of semiconductor foundries, subsequently showcasing a higher demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The availability of low-cost labor in China, innovations and advancements by fabrications plants in Taiwan, and manufacturing capabilities of Japanese companies is further expected to contribute towards the market growth of semiconductor manufacturing equipment in the region.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Pre-COVID-19
3.2 Pessimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)
3.3 Optimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)
3.4 Realistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market
4.2 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Country
4.3 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Product Type
4.4 Front-End Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Equipment Type and Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Investments in R&D Facilities Due to COVID-19 Impact
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
5.2.1.3 Growing Consumer Electronics Market and Increasing Number of Foundries Due to COVID-19
5.2.1.4 Trend of Miniaturization and Technology Migration
5.2.1.5 High Demand for Chips to Provide Computation Power and Connectivity for AI Applications
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Purchase and Maintenance Costs
5.2.2.2 Complexity of Patterns and Functional Defects in Manufacturing Process
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Silicon-Based Sensors for IoT Devices as Penetration of IoT Devices is Increasing Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic
5.2.3.2 Expanding Chip Industry in China
5.2.3.3 Growing Number of Data Centers and Servers Complemented by the Outbreak of COVID-19
5.2.3.4 Developing Market for Advanced Packaging Products
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Technical Problems Faced During the Fabrication Process
5.2.4.2 Increased Complexities Related to Miniaturized Structures of Circuits
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
6 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Front-End Equipment
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Lithography
6.3 Wafer Surface Conditioning
6.4 Wafer Cleaning
6.5 Deposition
6.6 Other Front-End Equipment
7 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Back-End Equipment
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Assembly and Packaging
7.3 Dicing
7.4 Metrology
7.5 Bonding
7.6 Wafer Testing
8 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Fab Facility
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Automation
8.3 Chemical Control
8.4 Gas Control
8.5 Others
9 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Product Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Memory
9.3 Foundry
9.4 Logic
9.5 MPU
9.6 Discrete
9.7 Analog, MEMs, and Others
9.8 Most Impacted Product Type by COVID-19 for Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturing Market
9.9 Least Impacted Product by COVID-19
10 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Dimension
10.1 Introduction
10.2 2D
10.3 2.5D
10.4 3D
11 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Supply Chain Participant
11.1 Introduction
11.2 IDM Firms
11.3 OSAT Companies
11.4 Foundries
12 Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Americas
12.3 EMEA
12.4 APAC
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Ranking of Key Market Players
13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.3.1 Visionary Leaders
13.3.2 Innovators
13.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
13.3.4 Emerging Companies
13.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (For 25 Companies)
13.5 Business Strategy Excellence (For 25 Companies)
13.6 Competitive Scenario
13.6.1 Product Launches & Developments
13.6.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
13.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions and Expansions
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Key Players
14.2.1 Tokyo Electron
14.2.2 LAM Research
14.2.3 ASML
14.2.4 Applied Materials
14.2.5 Kla-Tencor
14.2.6 Screen Holdings
14.2.7 Teradyne
14.2.8 Advantest
14.2.9 Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation
14.2.10 Plasma-Therm
14.3 Right-To-Win (Key Market Players)
14.4 Other Companies
14.4.1 Onto Innovation Inc.
14.4.2 Veeco Instruments
14.4.3 EV Group
14.4.4 Nordson
14.4.5 Advanced Dicing Technologies
14.4.6 Quik-Pak
14.4.7 Evatec
14.4.8 Modutek Corporation
14.4.9 Noivion
14.4.10 Semiconductor Equipment Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3oo8s0
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets