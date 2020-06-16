COVID-19's Impact on the Streaming Devices Market 2020-2025 by Type, Application, End-user, Company and Region

DUBLIN, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Streaming Devices Market By Type (Game Consoles, Media Streamers), By Application (e-Learning, Web-Browsing, Gaming, Real-Time Entertainment, Social Networking), By End User (Commercial, Residential, Institution), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Streaming Devices Market is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to factors like increasing purchasing power and increasing popularity of various streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon and others.



Streaming devices are connected, unmanaged devices whose primary purpose is to receive on-demand content via internet. Additionally, rise in video and audio streaming activities is driving the streaming devices market. Moreover, declining rates of cable and satellite pay TV due to their network quality and high cost are also escalating the demand for streaming devices, globally.



The Global Streaming Devices Market is segmented based on type, application, end user, region and company. Based on end user, the market is segmented into commercial, residential and institutions. The residential segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 owing to growing middle-class population worldwide.



Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America held lion's share in the market in 2019 due to faster internet facilities and high per capita income in countries like United States and Canada.



Major players operating in the Global Streaming Devices Market include Google LLC, Amazon.com, Inc., Apple, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation of America, ASUSTeK Computer, Inc., D-Link Corporation, LG Electronics, Inc., HiMedia Technology Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Roku, Inc., Micromax Informatics Limited, NVIDIA Corp and others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Streaming Devices Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Streaming Devices Market based on type, application, end user, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Streaming Devices Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Streaming Devices Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Streaming Devices Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Streaming Devices Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Streaming Devices Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Streaming Devices Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Game Consoles, Media Streamers)

6.2.2. By Application (e-Learning, Web-Browsing, Gaming, Real-Time Entertainment, Social Networking)

6.2.3. By End-user (Commercial, Residential, Institution)

6.2.4. By Company (2019)

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Streaming Devices Market Outlook



8. Europe Streaming Devices Market Outlook



9. North America Streaming Devices Market Outlook



10. South America Streaming Devices Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Streaming Devices Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1.1. Google LLC

14.1.2. Amazon.com, Inc.

14.1.3. Apple, Inc.

14.1.4. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

14.1.5. Sony Corporation of America

14.1.6. ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.

14.1.7. D-Link Corporation

14.1.8. LG Electronics, Inc.

14.1.9. HiMedia Technology Limited

14.1.10. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

14.1.11. Roku, Inc.

14.1.12. Micromax Informatics Limited

14.1.13. NVIDIA Corp.



15. Strategic Recommendations



