COVID Can't Stop Good: Parkland Cares Awards $125,000 to Battle Trauma during the Pandemic

Parkland Cares provides grants to nonprofit mental health and trauma counseling organizations and acts as a centralized resource to assist people in finding the help they need. In the age of COVID-19, Parkland Cares awarded $125,000 at an uplifting virtual “pass the check-presentation.” The latest round of grants brings the total amount awarded to $575,000 in the past two and half years. To donate or get more information on Parkland Cares visit www.ParklandCares.org.

"It's well known how much the pandemic has affected mental health, so you can just imagine the effect it's had on those traumatized by the events of Feb. 14, 2018," says Parkland Cares executive director Stacey Udine. "We are thrilled to be able to award these grants, especially during this stressful time. We know these amazing nonprofits can work wonders with an extra round of funding."

The grant recipients provide essential mental health services:

Broward Behavioral Health Associates: $50,000. "This funding continues a commitment to provide access to counseling services to those students and families impacted by the tragic shooting at MSD," says Randy Kominsky, JFS President and CEO of Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward County.

Eagles Haven: $25,000. "Without the $25,000 grant, many families and community members would not receive critical crisis assistance," says Eagles Haven director Julie Gordon. "During a crisis, families need a safe space to access resources and receive assistance that may save a life."

Tomorrow's Rainbow: $25,000. "We're so truly grateful for the support of Parkland Cares. For many people, they are finally at a place where they can begin to do the very difficult work of healing from trauma," says Abby Mosher, founder and CEO.

Henderson Behavioral Health: $20,000. The grant will fund Henderson's 24-hour Youth Mobile Crisis Team. "Especially in these uncertain and stressful times, we deeply appreciate the support from Parkland Cares," says Henderson CEO Steve Ronik.

Children's Bereavement Center: $5,000. "Thank you for continuing to advocate for and fund free long-term grief support groups for families following the MSD shooting – even during this pandemic and with the new challenges it brings," says CEO Chira Cassel.

About: Parkland Cares mission is to provide immediate and long-term funding and awareness for mental health counseling for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting survivors, their families and the community-at-large.

