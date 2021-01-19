COVID Clinic Continues To Expand, Opens Three New Rapid Testing Locations In Oregon

EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID Clinic, one of the first Coronavirus testing clinics to offer 60-minute rapid results on tests for Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has expanded their operation to the state of Oregon.

The drive-thru testing sites are now open in the cities of Eugene, Portland, and Tigard. Testing is by appointment only and is available seven days a week.

Payment for testing is required up front with prices ranging from $125 to $475, depending on the test selected. Patients with insurance are encouraged to submit their receipt for reimbursement from their insurance company. Doctor referrals are not required.

COVID Clinic has administered over 800,000 tests to date and operates 54 drive-thru testing locations in six states. People who want to get tested simply make an appointment at (https://covidclinic.org/) to schedule a test. Same day appointments may be available.

"Many patients are concerned about their current health and whether they've been exposed, or currently experiencing symptoms, the 60-minute test gives them peace of mind quickly," said Dr. Matthew Abinante, DO, MPH, board certified family physician and Founder & President of COVID Clinic. "And some employers want rapid results when someone might have inadvertently exposed other employees in the workplace."

COVID Clinic is fully compliant, has all necessary permits and licenses on hand, and is operating under all state laws, where applicable. COVID Clinic is a California non-profit public benefit corporation.

COVID Clinic is proud to be one of the first testing sites to offer the Quidel Corporation Sofia SARS Antigen FIA. This test has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA. Test data suggests this test has specificity of 99% and sensitivity of 96.7%. This test is great for quickly screening individuals for an active COVID-19 infection.

Additionally, COVID Clinic offers a brand-new testing option; the Rapid COVID-19 + Flu Combo Test. The test is administered by swabbing the outer edge of the nostril a few times, and results are sent by text and email (with the patient's consent) within 60-minutes.

Group testing with special rates for employers and organizations is also available for each Oregon location. Vouchers with unique codes may be purchased in bulk and distributed to individuals for redemption. Group sales inquiries may be made by emailing [email protected].

