Covid Clinic Expands Into Utah, Offers 60-minute Test Results At Four Locations

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Covid Clinic, one of the first Coronavirus testing clinics to offer 60-minute rapid results on tests for Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has expanded their operation to the state of Utah.

The drive-thru testing sites are in the cities of Salt Lake City (open now), Orem (open January 22), Murray, and Taylorsville (both opening January 26). Testing is by appointment only and will be available seven days a week. Several additional locations are scheduled to open throughout Utah in the coming weeks.

Payment for testing is required up front with prices ranging from $145 to $475, depending on the test selected. Patients with insurance are encouraged to submit their receipt for reimbursement from their insurance company. Doctor referrals are not required.

Covid Clinic has administered over 200,000 tests to date and has 50 drive-thru testing locations in California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and Utah. People who want to get tested simply make an appointment at (https://covidclinic.org/) to schedule a test. Same day appointments may be available.

COVID Clinic is fully compliant, has all necessary permits and licenses on hand, and is operating under all state laws, where applicable. Covid Clinic is a California non-profit public benefit corporation.

Covid Clinic is proud to be one of the first testing sites to offer the Quidel Corporation Sofia SARS Antigen FIA. This test has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA. Test data suggests this test has specificity of 99% and sensitivity of 96.7%. This test is great for quickly screening individuals for an active COVID-19 infection.

Additionally, Covid Clinic offers a new testing option; the Rapid COVID-19 + Flu Combo Test. The test is administered by swabbing the outer edge of the nostril a few times, and results are sent by text and email (with the patient's consent) within 60-minutes.

Group testing with special rates for employers and organizations is also available for each Utah location. Vouchers with unique codes may be purchased in bulk and distributed to individuals for redemption. Group sales inquiries may be made by emailing [email protected].

