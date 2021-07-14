COVID Clinic teams up with minor league baseball team, donates luxury suite to COVID-19 survivor

Wright's fight with COVID-19, which included 71 days in the hospital and three weeks in a drug-induced coma, caught the attention of the local community and word quickly made its way to the front office of the Emeralds - the High-A West minor league affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

"We knew we wanted to do something special for Scott and his family, but we didn't know what that would be," said Allan Benavides, General Manager for the Eugene Emeralds.

That is when COVID Clinic stepped in.

COVID Clinic, a nonprofit which operates over 100 drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites across the country, including a location in Eugene, is an official partner of Emeralds Baseball. Without hesitation, they offered to donate one of their luxury suite nights to Wright, which the Emeralds staff helped facilitate.

"We had been planning to donate something to Scott and his family, so this really came at the perfect time," said Emeralds Ticket Director Kennedy Schull of COVID Clinic's donation. "We are super excited to provide an opportunity for a fun, carefree night," she added.

In addition to a night in the luxury suite, the Emeralds offered Wright the opportunity to throw out the first pitch before their game against the Everett AquaSox (Seattle Mariners).

COVID Clinic has made a point to give back to local communities. They have worked with notable nonprofits such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Strikeout for a Cause, and Habitat for Humanity to provide families with memorable game experiences.

No-cost testing continues to be available for the insured and uninsured, provided they meet certain qualifications. Individuals or groups who want to get tested simply make an appointment at (https://covidclinic.org/) to schedule a test at a drive-thru location nearest to them.

