Covid Comeback Spurs Partnership between National School Boards Association and SchoolMaskPack

Through the shared value of caring for students, teachers and educators, the collaboration between NSBA and SchoolMaskPack aims to provide high-quality reusable masks to classrooms across the country. In addition to a donation of mask packs for under-served school districts, SchoolMaskPack will give an additional set of masks to teachers and administrators who are purchasing for their schools to help ensure a seamless return to in-person learning. NSBA is a federation of state associations that represent 90,000 locally elected school board officials serving approximately 51 million public school students.

"As students and educators return to classrooms this fall, masks are a critical component to containing the spread of COVID-19 and keeping people safe, especially younger students who are not yet eligible for the vaccine," says Chip Slaven, interim Executive Director and CEO of the Alexandria, VA-based NSBA. "Through this partnership with SchoolMaskPack, we can help ensure that students, schools, and school districts have a smooth return to classrooms this fall."

SchoolMaskPack Chief Commercial Officer George Hartel says the partnership with NSBA is a way to support school communities through their re-openings in September, while vaccine approvals for children under 12 remain under consideration by the federal government.

"With many students too young to be eligible for the vaccines, mask-wearing as recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and CDC is the most effective public health practice to reduce the spread of this pernicious virus," says Hartel. "We pioneered a 5-day mask system for kids and families that was designed by parents and teachers, and since June 2020 we have seen over one million parents choose SchoolMackPack as the best solution for their children."

While there is near universal support for school re-openings, the possibilities of ongoing disruption to the continuity of education are significant, says Hartel. "With many parts of the world having a start-stop experience with their school re-openings, we believe that universal mask-wearing will help to keep the focus on in-person learning and reduce potential ongoing disruptions."

CRAYOLA SCHOOLMASKPACK.

For $29.99, you get two sets of the 5-day mask system. Each set includes one mask for each school day, in cool Crayola colors. The masks are fitted with nose clips to give a secure fit and adjustable ear straps that can be tightened or loosened to fit your child's face. The set comes with a laundry bag so you can toss your masks in the wash each week and keep everything in good shape. Parenting.com named SMP the 'must have' item for back-to-school.

About The National School Boards Association

The National School Boards Association (NSBA) is a federation of state associations and the U.S. territory of the Virgin Islands that represent locally elected school board officials serving approximately 51 million public school students regardless of their disability, ethnicity, socio-economic status or citizenship. Working with and through our state association members, NSBA advocates for equity and excellence in public education through school board leadership. www.nsba.org

About SchoolMaskPack

SchoolMaskPack is a non-medical mask retailer under Supara Group (Supara), a leading direct to consumer company that focuses on creating life changing wearable solutions through tech apparel. Established in the 1960s, Supara is behind market leading products including GQWhite™, the ultimate white shirt, GQWhite™ Masks, the Crayola official licensed non-medical reusable mask system, and The Good Day Lab CleanShield Stain-Proof Kids T-shirts. Supara believes that the world is our neighborhood and we are responsible to make it a better home. The company strives to add value to people's everyday lives through thoughtful, innovative wearable products that solve neglected problems. The company develops technical and functional garments while creating a true omnichannel retail shopping experience for customers to ensure detailed craftsmanship, comfortable fit and great design. https://schoolmaskpack.com/

MEDIA CONTACT

Hans Lao Cell: 551-208-6026 Office: 212-226 5105 Email [email protected]

Account Director, Sweeney Vesty, 79 Madison Avenue, New York NY 10016

SOURCE SchoolMaskPack

Related Links

https://schoolmaskpack.com

