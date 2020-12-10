COVID Proves Comvoy Premise: Essential Businesses Need Trucks and Vans!

CHICO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comvoy.com , the first and only marketplace that delivers searchable configuration data on commercial vehicles for sale nationwide, is celebrating their one-year anniversary. When COVID shutdowns of truck and van manufacturers, such as Ford and GM, dropped inventory in stock over 40%, ongoing vehicle demand for essential businesses drove Comvoy's traffic exponentially. With Comvoy's structured details helping to match customers with the right work truck for their job, buyer requests grew 480% since March.

Work Truck Solutions Partners with Work Truck Finance, a division of Hitachi Capital America Corp. Work Truck Finance provides financing solutions that help businesses achieve their growth objectives, including retail and wholesale financing for work truck dealerships, mobility supply chain solutions, vendor programs for OEMs, and other commercial vehicle focused programs. Comvoy.com is the first work truck marketplace built for hard-working vocations that have been essential. Home delivery, construction, landscaping, and more have seen growth during COVID. Comvoy.com delivers searchable configuration data on commercial vehicles, including body manufacturer, body type, body accessories and equipment, along with all chassis details.

Nearly 80% of the U.S. GDP depends on commercial vehicles; data collected by Comvoy during the COVID period illustrates the dramatic increases in numerous business categories such as: home delivery, final mile and middle mile transportation, construction (home offices), landscaping, cleaning services, and many more. The average increase in buyer requests for each of the categories was 225% with many growing over 350%!

Comvoy's clear mission of helping businesses find their perfect vehicle online, and their rapid growth, has attracted a number of partners with the same vision of supporting these important US businesses. One key partner is Work Truck Finance, a division of Hitachi Capital America Corp. They provide financing solutions that help businesses achieve their growth objectives, including retail and wholesale financing for work truck dealerships, mobility supply chain solutions, vendor programs for OEMs, and other commercial vehicle focused programs. Dave Herring, VP/GM said, "We love what Comvoy stands for and have collaborated with them on articles for the buyer audience on how to work with dealerships to finance their work truck and van purchases. That educational content has really taken off!"

Other partners include: Home Advisor, Angie's List, Navistar and others [see partners ]. Comvoy was created by Work Truck Solutions, North America's work truck/van configuration data provider, to address the chronic, costly problem that millions of essential businesses face – finding the right vehicle for their job, now! "We built Comvoy to be the single stop for all businesses who use commercial vehicles," said Work Truck Solutions CEO and Founder, Kathryn Schifferle. "Searching on Comvoy is never skewed because of paid positions or sponsored vehicles. Our marketplace is built around what buyers need, helping them find it fast while educating them along the way."

Work Truck Solutions is a smart, technology-based platform for the Commercial Truck Industry; an efficient customer-focused end-to-end experience for commercial vehicle buyers, dealers, manufacturers and body upfitters. Their innovative technology is the one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solution that maximizes commercial sales and profitability. Their national marketplace, Comvoy, seamlessly connects the right commercial buyers to vehicles and services they need to run their business.

