COVID-Related Healthcare Services Available At No Cost In Communities Nationwide

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viruses tend to surge during the fall and winter months, and coronavirus is no different, unfortunately. As the country experiences a winter COVID wave just in time for the holidays, many people nationwide may feel anxious or worried about COVID. What can you do if you have symptoms or think you have been exposed?

In most communities across the nation, free investigational healthcare services are available to help patients who have been impacted by COVID or wish to avoid getting sick, even those who may have been directly exposed to the coronavirus. While a vaccine is not yet available to all citizens nationwide, many free services for COVID testing, investigational vaccines, and treatments are available in some communities where there are medical clinics and academic centers conducting clinical research studies for COVID treatments, tests, and vaccines.

How do you know if you are in one of these areas where you can obtain complimentary cutting-edge COVID-related healthcare services?

If any of the following applies to you, visit www.CovidStudies.org to see if there are studies near you, and how to reach a clinic.

You are 18 years of age or older and have some of the classic symptoms of COVID , such as a cough, headache, or body aches, that started within the past seven (7) days, and need free COVID testing or investigational treatment. If you've already tested positive, but would like to help develop new COVID tests, you may come in for a new test and earn $100.00

, such as a cough, headache, or body aches, that started within the past seven (7) days, and need free COVID testing or investigational treatment. If you've already tested positive, but would like to help develop new COVID tests, you may come in for a new test and earn You have been exposed to the virus – someone in your household or dorm tested positive within the past four (4) days. If this describes you, you may be eligible for free investigational treatment, which could prevent you from getting sick or potentially minimize your symptoms and severity of illness if you do contract COVID.

If this describes you, you may be eligible for free investigational treatment, which could prevent you from getting sick or potentially minimize your symptoms and severity of illness if you do contract COVID. You have recently tested positive for COVID, and would like investigational, placebo-controlled treatment for a potential more rapid recovery, to reduce symptoms, and/or prevent a hospital stay.

and would like investigational, placebo-controlled treatment for a potential more rapid recovery, to reduce symptoms, and/or prevent a hospital stay. You are an essential worker and/or you are around people regularly and would like to protect yourself against the virus proactively via an investigational vaccine.

The following communities have access to the COVID-related healthcare services via Wake Research's national network of clinical research facilities. Wake Research employs some of the nation's top research physicians, and is one of North America's largest providers of Phase I-IV clinical studies:

Raleigh, NC – COVID vaccines and prevention, available at Wake Research : (919) 750.8823 – 3100 Duraleigh Rd., #304, Raleigh NC 27612

– COVID vaccines and prevention, available at : – 3100 Duraleigh Rd., #304, 27612 Fayetteville, NC – COVID vaccines, prevention, and inpatient/outpatient investigational treatments at Carolina Institute for Clinical Research (CICR) : (910) 469.1812 – 1565 Purdue Dr. Suite 101, Fayetteville NC 28303

– COVID vaccines, prevention, and inpatient/outpatient investigational treatments at : 1565 Purdue Dr. Suite 101, 28303 Atlanta, GA – COVID testing, prevention, investigational treatment, and vaccines at Mount Vernon Clinical Research: (470) 863.1968 – 755 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Unit 200, Atlanta, GA 30328

– COVID testing, prevention, investigational treatment, and vaccines at 755 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Unit 200, 30328 Chattanooga, TN – COVID testing, prevention, investigational treatment, and vaccines at ClinSearch : (423) 455.5183 . 6035 Shallowford Rd Suite #109, Chattanooga TN 37421

– COVID testing, prevention, investigational treatment, and vaccines at : . 6035 Shallowford Rd Suite #109, 37421 San Diego, CA – COVID vaccine at Medical Center for Clinical Research (MCCR) : (619) 330-0756 – 9040 Friars Rd. Suite #540, San Diego, CA 92108

– COVID vaccine at : 9040 Friars Rd. Suite #540, 92108 Los Alamitos, CA - COVID vaccine at PRI: (714) 242.8872 – 4281 Katella Ave., Suite 115, Los Alamitos, CA 90720

COVID vaccine at – 4281 Katella Ave., Suite 115, 90720 Las Vegas, NV – COVID vaccine at Clinical Research Center of Nevada (CRCN) : (702) 357.9597 – 1012 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89104

– COVID vaccine at : 1012 E. Sahara Ave., 89104 Encino, CA – COVID vaccine (as of January 2021 ) at PRI: (714) 242.8872 – 6345 Balboa Blvd., Building III Suite 363, Encino, CA 91316

– COVID vaccine at – Blvd., Building III Suite 363, 91316 Dallas, TX – COVID vaccine (as of January 2021 ) at Global Medical Research: (469) 278.7269 – 2701 S. Hampton Rd., Suite 250, Dallas, TX 75224

"There are many free, investigational healthcare services available already in communities across the country for people who are impacted by COVID. We want to make sure that the public is aware of these services so that they can take advantage of these revolutionary treatments and vaccines that are readily available at no cost," states Ella Grach, MD, CEO of Wake Research.

For people who do not live in the above areas, or who need COVID-related medical services not provided in their area, Dr. Grach also recommends visiting ClinicalTrials.gov to locate COVID healthcare services available in other communities nationwide.

About Wake Research, Inc.:

M3-Wake Research is an organization of integrated investigational sites, committed to excellence, working closely with and meeting the needs of the biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical industries. M3-Wake Research's 16 sites are fully equipped to meet the needs of sponsors and CROs in the conduct of Phase I-IV clinical trials in a large variety of indications.

M3-Wake Research is known for effectively combining strategic volunteer recruitment, rapid trial start-up and subject enrollment/retention with high quality clinical trial conduct, using standardized operating procedures and centralized marketing and advertising to ensure rapid subject enrollment. M3-Wake Research sites have conducted more than 7,000 research studies for hundreds of pharmaceutical and biotech sponsors and CROs. Wake Research's mission is to bring novel medications, biologics and device through clinical research to as many people as possible while providing unparalleled service and exceptional value to clinical trial partners and stakeholders.

About M3 Inc.:

M3 Inc. operates in the US, Asia, and Europe with over 4 million physician members globally via its physician websites such as mdlinx.com, m3.com, research.m3.com, doctors.net.uk, medigate.net and medlive.cn. M3 Inc. is a publicly traded company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TYO:2413) with subsidiaries in major markets including USA, UK, Japan, S. Korea, and China. M3 Inc. provides services to healthcare and the life science industry. In addition to market research, these services include medical education, ethical drug promotion, clinical development, job recruitment, and clinic appointment services. M3 has offices in Tokyo, Washington D.C., Fort Washington, PA, Oxford, London, Beijing, and Seoul.

