COVID Safe List Warns of Potential Infringement on Patent-Pending Database Concept Amid Growing Adoption of Negative Test or Vaccine Passports

LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As acceptance and implementation of COVID-19 passports that indicate either a recent negative test result or proof of vaccination grows around the world, the COVID Safe List is warning that there could be a potential infringement of its concept. The COVID Safe List is a patent-pending database concept that allows customers to voluntarily add themselves to a list that verifies proof of their COVID vaccination, antibody test, and/or negative test status to businesses, such as restaurants, movie theaters, airlines, gyms, and event venues.

Filed in July 2020, COVID Safe List concept creator Keith Marz, a serial inventor who holds multiple patents and appeared on The Shark Tank TV series, was ahead of the game when filing the patent for this concept. Marz accurately foresaw a future in which attempts to return to 'normal life' post-pandemic would require the need for businesses to access a list, registry or passport proving the vaccination, antibody test, and/or negative status of individual customers to ensure the health and safety of other customers, as well as of their communities.

"As reopenings become more widespread, bringing the world back to life from months of lockdowns, the key to making sure that we can safely get back to some form of normality lies in businesses being able to maintain the spread of the virus by verifying the status of their customers. This is something I predicted would happen almost a year ago," said Marz. "It should be known that this COVID passport concept is a pending patent for a passport type registry. We have already sent hundreds of letters putting many on notice of their potential intellectual property infringement."

For companies seeking to implement the COVID Safe List concept without the risk of potential infringement, it is possible to license or purchase the patent. Those interested in pursuing this opportunity are encouraged to contact Marz directly at [email protected].



The COVID Safe List concept should be private, secure, and HIPAA compliant. The list also does not infringe on medical privacy as it solely focuses on a person's COVID status, no other medical information would be accessible. In addition, the status of individuals on the list may only be released by them alone directly to a business that they select.

While it still does not offer 100 percent safety, the COVID Safe List concept nevertheless dramatically reduces the odds of being in contact with a COVID-positive person. The list can function as a stepping stone towards full-scale openings, serving as a transition until the virus has been eradicated while helping businesses provide their customer with greater peace of mind and reestablish revenue flow.

In addition to the COVID Safe List, Marz also has a pending patent for a new innovation called Rear Pockets, (rearpockets.com) the first major improvement in toilet paper in roughly 100 years. Rear Pockets allow a person to insert their hand into a sheet of toilet paper or a pocket wipe prior to and during use for comfort and accuracy, increasing hygiene and cleanliness, additionally providing benefits for those with tremors, arthritis and even children.

