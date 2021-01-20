COVID Vaccines: Ask The Experts

South Florida PBS' Health Channel is providing this special program as a national public service. In addition to answering questions about the vaccines, the experts will provide their insights on the pandemic. Co-hosted by Michael Zinner , MD, CEO and Executive Medical Director, Miami Cancer Institute, and Health Channel host Olga Villaverde, the panel of health and medical experts include:

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci , Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Dr. Atul Gawande , Author, Harvard Medical School ; Harvard School of Public Health Researcher and member of the Biden Presidential COVID-19 Task Force

, Author, ; of Public Health Researcher and member of the Biden Presidential COVID-19 Task Force Dr. Henri Ford , Dean and Chief Academic Officer, University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine

Dean and Chief Academic Officer, Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine Dr. Geeta Nayyar , Assistant Clinical Prof of Medicine of Florida International University

Viewers can ask their questions in advance by emailing [email protected]. To RSVP for this free virtual town hall visit click here and to see a video promo of this upcoming event click here.

