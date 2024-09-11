COVID19/SARS2 in Middlesex County, Massachusetts: A Pilot Community Report, vaccines vs. antiviral response

Considering the major societal disruptions brought on by government mandates responding to the COVID19 pandemic, all communities owe their residents an objective review of the mandates imposed.

BOSTON, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To better prepare for the next pandemic, the U.S. Government Accounting Office recommends that health agencies "...identify, document and share all challenges and lessons learned ... to improve the response to ongoing and future public health emergencies..." Some countries continually published SARS2/ COVID19 reviews and adjusted recommendations throughout the pandemic, but an objective review of the U.S. SARS2/COVID19 public health response is lacking. As an example, this is a report of the spread of SARS2/COVID19 in diverse communities in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. Neither mask mandates nor vaccinations halted the surge of SARS2/COVID19 in January, 2022; communities with the highest infection incidence were statistically significantly lowest in per capita income and highest in population density. If these findings apply globally, the development of a library of effective medications should be the first-line defense against the next pandemic, with a plan for effective distribution to the most vulnerable persons.

Article link: https://esmed.org/MRA/mra/article/view/5613/99193548248

