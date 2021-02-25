COVID1Stop - Where You Can Save Your Covid Information

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's clear that Covid-19 is here to stay. The virus has already made a significant impact on the daily lives of Americans everywhere. Not only has it changed the way that people socialize, do business, and spend their money, but it has also had a profound effect on what was always considered normal behavior. While in the past people wouldn't think twice about attending a big event or booking an overseas holiday, these decisions have now become far more complex. It's clear that there is a desperate need for tools to help everyone better acclimatize to this "new normal."

Entering your test results and immunization records are so easy and retrieving them is even easier. Now you can always have yours and your family's records available when needed. The Premier smartphone Covid app based on bank level security standards. You will be the only person that can share your info. You are in complete control with our App.

All Life Transitions is offering their brand new app called COVID1Stop which is the Premier Smartphone app for recording Covid information.

COVID1Stop (www.COVID1Stop.com) gives the user complete control of his or her personal data by saving all information in a personalized digital vault based on bank level security standards. Vaccination passports have been in the news recently, but not everyone is comfortable with the idea of having their personal information stored by a large institution. The COVID1Stop solution solves this problem – your data is yours alone. COVID1Stop gives users the capability to display Covid-19 information on screen, or to share it electronically using smartphone transfer solutions.

COVID1Stop CEO Leon McKenzie is excited to be able to offer a practical tool that will help users deal with any situations where their Covid-19 status is required.

"Having your personal and family Covid-19 history readily available is fast becoming a necessity. COVID1Stop is a personalized, ultra-secure app which has been developed in line with bank level security standards and ensures that you have complete control over who sees your personal information. Our software team took the time to develop a way for people to keep their private info just that - private. We couldn't think of a better way for people to access and share their information than on their own personal smartphones!" he said.

Learn more about the COVID1Stop solution at www.COVID1Stop.com.

All Life Transitions, LLC is a nationally branded company providing services and solutions to individuals involved in a Life Transition. Our COVID1Stop solution allows you to record your Covid journey. Since the start of the pandemic, AllLT has been working to provide solutions that will help those impacted by the most significant Life Transition any of us will experience.

Media Contact

Leon McKenzie

All Life Transitions

www.COVID1Stop.com

214 676-7212

[email protected]

SOURCE All Life Transitions, LLC