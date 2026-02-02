Covideo Announces New Suite of Generative AI Video Solutions for Dealerships

Extending 20+ years of automotive video leadership with AI-powered agents and auto-generated vehicle showcases

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This week at NADA Show 2026 in Las Vegas, Indianapolis-based software company Covideo is debuting a new suite of artificial intelligence video capabilities aimed at further modernizing dealership communications with intelligent, automated video that drives stronger sales outcomes.

Covideo AI's new suite of artificial intelligence tools includes AI Video Agents and VIN Reels Speed Speed

"For more than 20 years, Covideo has been building technology alongside real dealerships, grounded in how sales actually happen," said Covideo CEO Craig Zeutzius. "This new generation of AI solutions represent a major step forward in our platform—combining that deep industry expertise with cutting-edge AI to help dealers engage car buyers faster, personalize at scale, and drive measurable revenue impact."

Covideo's new AI video products–VIN Reels and AI Video Agent–require no recording or manual input from users to create professional, on-demand video content ready to send to customers.

VIN Reels generates instant video showcases using VIN-specific photos and data from a dealer's inventory management system. It provides voiceover and background music tailored to the specific vehicle while highlighting its most prominent features in a polished video.

AI Video Agent is a lifelike AI avatar that can provide personalized video responses to customers when prompted. Dealers can also use their agent as on-demand talent for videos covering new inventory, special deals, or other dealership-wide news.

"When Covideo started creating video solutions in 2004, using video for dealership lead response was almost unheard of," said Zeutzius. "Now, video is an expectation and a necessity. While human-created videos remain the gold standard, our new AI solutions help busy dealerships achieve speed, consistency, and polish in their outreach."

Covideo gives dealers full control of when to use AI in their workflow—it does not deploy automatically or without approval. Covideo AI can help ramp up new or hesitant users, provide additional coverage for busy dealerships, and send videos when conditions like weather, staffing, or time prevent in-person recording.

Founded in 2004, Covideo was among the first providers of personalized video software and the market leader for video lead response for dealerships. Covideo AI is built on more than two decades of industry experience, more than 30 million recorded videos, and feedback from dealerships across the country.

About Covideo, LLC

Covideo is a market leader in video messaging, used by 3,500+ dealerships across the US and Canada. Covideo is purpose-built for dealers to generate trust, shorten sales cycles, and dramatically increase response rates from customers. Notable features include tracking tools, CRM integrations, and automotive-ready workflows. With an emphasis on personalization and personal connection, Covideo is helping dealers sell more cars with video lead response and improved customer experience.



Visit covideo.com for more information.

SOURCE Covideo