Covideo Announces Release of New Artificial Intelligence Capabilities for Dealerships

INDIANAPOLIS, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Indianapolis-based software company Covideo announced the launch of "Covideo AI Assist," an artificial intelligence tool enabling dealerships to easily generate vehicle-specific video scripts, emails and text messages. This solution saves dealers time on researching and memorizing vehicle information and makes it easier for them to create videos with impactful, consistent messaging.

"Our customers are accustomed to being on the cutting edge of dealership technology," said Covideo CEO, Craig Zeutzius. "AI Assist delivers on our promise of value-driven innovation, while still honoring the personalization element on which we've built our business."

AI Assist transforms dealership sales with innovative, AI-driven messaging for video scripts, emails and texts. By harnessing ChatGPT technology and integrating with a dealer's inventory, AI Assist crafts precise scripts for any vehicle on the lot. The result is highly personalized communications that dealers can generate quickly and effortlessly, propelling sales to new heights.

"Adding AI helps us answer the most frequent questions for Covideo's new users: What do I say and where do I start?" said Josh Winograd, Chief Product Officer at Covideo. "Our intuitive tools work with you to create personalized scripts and reduce the barrier to entry to start using video."

Covideo, founded in 2004, was among the first providers of personalized video email. Now, the company is the market leader in video messaging for dealership sales and service departments, providing tools to record, send and track personalized videos across many channels.

"It was important for us to create an AI tool tailored specifically to dealers' needs," said Zeutzius. "With AI Assist, they can feel confident in their messaging and spend more time getting cars off the lot."

