Covington Dentist, Dr. Allison Melancon, Offers Improved Sleep and Breathing with Advanced Airway Dentistry

COVINGTON, La., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Melancon, DDS, Covington Dentist , improves airway health with its Airway Dentistry Services , focusing on better respiratory function and sleep quality for all ages, including children. Expansive orthodontics targets symptoms like mouth breathing and snoring, along with issues such as malocclusions and narrow palates. The Vivos System offers a non-surgical, drug-free solution for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), often linked to an underdeveloped jaw or narrow dental arches. It's particularly effective for children, supporting healthy jaw and airway development to prevent future breathing problems. Collaborative care ensures personalized, optimal results.

"Our goal is to improve our patients' lives through effective airway dentistry. We provide advanced treatments to help them breathe easier and sleep better, enhancing their overall well-being." -- Dr. Allison Melancon

Airway dentistry addresses sleep-disordered breathing, including sleep apnea and snoring, by widening narrow airways caused by a small jaw or dental arches. Dr. Melancon uses clear aligners and specialized appliances to enhance sleep quality and reduce health risks. Our practice offers various solutions, including the Vivos System, a personalized, non-surgical treatment plan lasting 12–24 months, to improve breathing and overall well-being.

At Allison Melancon, DDS, we leverage advanced technology to diagnose and address airway issues, including sleep-disordered breathing and snoring. We recognize that not all patients, particularly children our primary focus, have undergone a sleep study or received a formal diagnosis of sleep apnea. Our treatments are customized to meet each patient's unique needs, ensuring effective solutions and improved outcomes for everyone.

"We use advanced technology to tailor treatments for each patient's specific airway issues. Our aim is to provide effective solutions that address unique needs and deliver lasting results." -- Dr. Allison Melancon

