CovingtonAlsina Debuts New Brand at 2018 Paca Girlfriends Party

ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Local financial planning firm CovingtonAlsina was a lead sponsor at last night's 10th annual Paca Girlfriends Party, which took place at the William Paca House and Garden in Annapolis. The event, which supports Historical Annapolis' mission and public outreach, also served as the unveiling of ConvingtonAlsina's new female-facing brand, with the organization placing itself "At the Intersection of Women & Wealth."

CovingtonAlsina Founder and Principal Ann Alsina

The essence of the firm's new message is encapsulated in its Purse Power™ package, a program designed specifically to encourage women to take an in-depth look at their financial situation and empower them to make the decisions necessary to align their finances with their life goals.

"90% of all women will be solely responsible for their finances at some point in their lives, and we want to empower as many women as possible to feel prepared for that," CovingtonAlsina founder Ann Alsina, CLU®, CFP® said. "With that in mind, we felt that the Paca Girlfriends Party was the perfect opportunity to unveil our new branding and messaging."

As an extension of event registration, CovingtonAlsina offered guests complimentary tickets to one of its monthly Women, Wine & Wisdom events. These meetings, a part of the Purse Power™ package, are designed to bring together CovingtonAlsina clients for financial education and networking purposes, with a focus on attendees' financial futures.

Guests who purchased VIP tickets for the event were given a coupon for a free, two-hour financial consultation session in an effort to encourage more women to take the step toward a more financially focused model of goal setting and life planning.

"The financial services industry has not always been that helpful, especially for women," Alsina said. "Being a financial planner, it is my job to empower you and your financial future. The process does not have to be a scary one, and you will feel much better at the end of it."

For more information on CovingtonAlsina and the Purse Power™ program, please visit

About CovingtonAlsina

CovingtonAlsina was founded with the goal of assisting our clients in every aspect of their financial lives. We've provided the most personal service available, thus earning a reputation for excellence in our industry. For each of our clients we strive to help create financial stability, achieve financial goals and provide financial independence.

