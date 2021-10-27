Covius Completes the Acquisition of Nationwide Title Clearing, LLC (NTC)

DENVER, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Covius Holdings, Inc. ("Covius"), a leading provider of technology-enabled solutions to the financial services industry, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Palm Harbor, Florida-based Nationwide Title Clearing, LLC ("NTC") and that approximately 670 NTC associates and senior management have now joined Covius.

Founded in 1991, NTC is one of the leading providers of lien release and other document production services as well as research and file services for originators, servicers and the capital markets sector. Its primary products and services include:

Lien release services and post-closing document production

Collateral research and property reports

Capital markets transaction and file services

Default servicing and title curative solutions

NTC will continue to operate under its current brand as a Covius Solution at its Palm Harbor operations center.

Rob Clements, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Covius Holdings, said, "We're pleased to welcome our new colleagues and NTC clients to Covius. This acquisition significantly scales our joint post-closing offerings and expands our workforce by more than 50%. It is an exciting step forward for Covius."

John Surface, President and Chief Operating Officer of Covius Holdings, added, "We are looking forward to working with Johnny and his leadership team to develop new solutions to serve the real estate, mortgage and capital markets sectors."

John Hillman, who will serve as President of NTC, a Covius Solution, said, "What attracted us to Covius was the quality of its leadership, the cultural fit with our company and the potential of what we could do together for our joint clients. Now that the transaction is complete, we're ready to execute on that vision."

Evercore acted as Covius' financial advisor and Willkie Farr & Gallagher as legal advisor in connection with the transaction. Carr, Riggs & Ingram acted as advisor to NTC.

About NTC

Nationwide Title Clearing, LLC. (NTC) is the leading research and document-processing service provider to the residential mortgage industry. NTC services the nation's top mortgage lenders, servicers, investors and custodians. NTC has won the Tampa Bay Times Top 100 Workplace Designation six times and been listed among the top 200 companies in Tampa Bay. For more information, visit www.nwtc.com .

About Covius

Covius is a trusted provider of services, insight and technology to leading financial companies. Covius' technology-enabled solutions deliver operational efficiencies, mitigate risk and empower compliant decisions and borrower interactions. Covius businesses are recognized leaders in loss mitigation, document and data solutions, title and settlement services, compliance and critical borrower communications, lien release tracking and preparation, HOA and tax tracking, quality assurance, REO asset management and auction services, credit reporting and verification, capital markets due diligence and oversight, insurance policy analysis as well as rapid-development, customizable cloud-based business process solutions. The company was named a 2021 HousingWire Tech100 winner. For more information about the company and its services, visit www.covius.com.

