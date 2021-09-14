Covius to Acquire Nationwide Title Clearing, Inc. (NTC)

DENVER, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Covius Holdings, Inc. ("Covius"), a leading provider of technology-enabled solutions to the financial services industry, announced today that it has reached an agreement to acquire Palm Harbor, Florida-based Nationwide Title Clearing, Inc. ("NTC"), a leading, national lien release provider.



The transaction is expected to close early in the fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.



Founded in 1991, NTC is one of the leading providers of lien release and other document production services as well as research and file services for originators, servicers and the capital markets sector. Its primary products and services include:



Lien release services and post-closing document production

Collateral research and property reports

Capital markets transaction and file services

Default servicing and title curative solutions

Upon closing of the transaction, approximately 670 NTC associates will join Covius, including the company's senior management.



Rob Clements, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Covius Holdings, said, "For 30 years, NTC has been a trusted provider of high-quality post-closing services to originators, servicers and the capital markets sector. This acquisition significantly expands Covius' post-closing capabilities, in the same way last year's Clayton acquisition scaled our due diligence offerings. Similarly, Covius' technology suite can be applied to NTC operations to further increase efficiency. We welcome our new associates from NTC and the experience and capabilities they will bring to our combined clients."

John Surface, President and Chief Operating Officer of Covius Holdings, added, "Over the past three years, Covius has continued to build out our platform of tech-enabled offerings through acquisitions and organic growth. Our robust solutions span origination, servicing and capital markets segments, offering loss mitigation and loan modification services, document and critical borrower communications, title and settlement services, auction and REO asset disposition, verifications and due diligence. NTC's market-leading solutions strategically complement Covius' existing broad offerings."



"With a longstanding reputation for quality, NTC is confident in the benefits that this strategic transaction will offer to our clients and employees, as well as the cultural fit between our organizations," said John Hillman, NTC's Chief Executive Officer and a 25-year veteran. "NTC strengthens Covius' offerings while improving the experience of our current clients through technology enhancements and complementary solutions under a single agreement and broader resources. We are excited for this strategic opportunity and look forward to future growth."



Evercore acted as Covius' financial advisor and Willkie Farr & Gallagher as legal advisor in connection with the transaction. Carr, Riggs & Ingram acted as advisor to NTC.



About NTC

Nationwide Title Clearing, Inc. (NTC) is the leading research and document-processing service provider to the residential mortgage industry. NTC services the nation's top mortgage lenders, servicers, investors and custodians. NTC has won the Tampa Bay Times Top 100 Workplace Designation six times and been listed among the top 200 companies in Tampa Bay. For more information, visit www.nwtc.com.



About Covius

Covius is a trusted provider of services, insight and technology to leading financial companies. Covius' technology-enabled solutions deliver operational efficiencies, mitigate risk and empower compliant decisions and borrower interactions. Covius businesses are recognized leaders in loss mitigation, document and data solutions, title and settlement services, compliance and critical borrower communications, lien release tracking and preparation, HOA and tax tracking, quality assurance, REO asset management and auction services, credit reporting and verification, capital markets due diligence and oversight, insurance policy analysis as well as rapid-development, customizable cloud-based business process solutions. The company was named a 2021 HousingWire Tech100 winner. For more information about the company and its services, visit www.covius.com.





