Covr Appoints Ryan Bivins as Head of Sales to Accelerate Growth and Deepen Carrier Partnerships

Seasoned long-term care and insurance distribution executive brings proven leadership, carrier expertise, and strong partner relationships to Covr's evolving platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Covr Financial Technologies, an award-winning provider of digital insurance solutions, today announced the appointment of Ryan Bivins as Head of Sales, strengthening the company's leadership team as it continues to scale its national distribution platform and deepen relationships across the insurance and wealth management ecosystem.

Ryan Bivins, Head of Sales

Bivins brings more than a decade of sales leadership and long-term care (LTC) expertise to Covr, along with a proven track record of building high-performing teams and driving sustainable growth. His appointment reflects Covr's continued investment in experienced leaders who understand the carrier, advisor and agent perspectives.

"Ryan's combination of deep sales management experience, long-term care specialization, and long-standing relationships with our partners makes him an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said Bob Klein, Covr Chief Distribution Officer. "Ryan and I worked closely at Lincoln for many years. He has a demonstrated understanding of this industry at every level—and that insight will be critical as we continue to expand our platform and deliver more value to advisors, agents and institutions."

Bivins began his career at Lincoln Financial Group on the MoneyGuard team, where he developed early expertise in hybrid long-term care solutions. He later joined Pacific Life, spending more than 12 years in progressively senior roles. During his tenure, he helped launch and scale Pacific Life's hybrid LTC offering, served as Divisional Manager, and ultimately led the organization's hybrid LTC business as National Sales Manager.

Most recently, Bivins served as Specialty Markets Leader at John Hancock, where he helped expand distribution of the linked-benefit LifeCare IUL solution and strengthen relationships across key institutional and advisory channels.

"I'm excited to join the leadership team at such a pivotal time in the company's growth," said Bivins. "Covr's ability to merge mature distribution, top shelf compliance infrastructure, and AI-powered advanced planning tools into a seamless, end-to-end user experience truly sets it apart. I look forward to working with our partners and internal teams to help accelerate that impact nationwide."

In his new role, Bivins will lead Covr's national sales strategy, support partner development, and help advance the company's long-term vision for modern insurance distribution that solves the fractured user experience by aligning carrier, firm, agent and advisor interests. His experience across carriers and specialty markets positions him to align Covr's platform with evolving advisor and client needs.

With Bivins' appointment, Covr continues to strengthen its executive team with industry veterans who bring credibility, operational excellence, and deep market insight—ensuring the company remains a trusted partner for agents, advisors, institutions, and carriers nationwide.

About Covr Financial Technologies

Covr combines enterprise-grade distribution, best-in-class compliance infrastructure, and advanced AI-driven planning tools to radically simplify the insurance experience for financial institutions, advisors, and their clients—delivering faster case design, smarter product fit, and a seamless end-to-end insurance journey. Serving over 30,000 financial professionals and more than 100 million customers, our platform empowers advisors to easily visualize and identify the right insurance solutions for their clients at the right time. For more information, visit www.covrtech.com or follow Covr on LinkedIn @Covr Financial Technologies.

Insurance products are sold through Covr Financial Technologies Inc ("Covr"). Covr sells insurance as an agent or broker by contractual agreements with its insurance carrier providers. Covr is licensed in the following states: Delaware (3000067942), Idaho (607086), California (0L77229). All other state license numbers are available on our State License Disclosure Page.

SOURCE Covr Financial Technologies